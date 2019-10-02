We're loving Kelly Clarkson's new talk show, "The Kelly Clarkson Show," but one of the best parts is that in every episode, the "American Idol" winner comes out singing a song.

Already well known for featuring the tunes of others during her live shows, Clarkson is opening her talk show with a song picked by that day's studio audience. The segment, titled "Kellyoke," features her amazing vocals paired with some of our favorite songs ... a recipe that is simply heaven to our ears.

Lots of fans agree, with one writing on YouTube, "She's the only one who can do any cover and you know for sure she cannot mess it up, doing these classics much more than justice."

With almost a month of covers to pick from, we have selected our top 10 favorites. From Lizzo to Madonna, here are her takes we just can't stop listening to, in no particular order, of course.

1. "Before He Cheats" (Carrie Underwood cover)

Clarkson's country roots were apparent when she took on this banger by fellow "American Idol" alum Carrie Underwood.

2. "If It Makes You Happy" (Sheryl Crow cover)

Another tune with some country twang, Clarkson made us very happy with her version of this Sheryl Crow classic.

3. "Straight Up" (Paula Abdul cover)

Before reuniting with the judges of "American Idol," Clarkson tackled this '80s hit, which belonged to Paula Abdul. Obviously, she did Paula proud.

4. "Bad Romance" (Lady Gaga cover)

Her '80s rock-and-roll version of Lady Gaga's pop hit "Bad Romance" proved that Clarkson can take any song and truly make it her own. Now, what about a Gaga/Kelly duet?

5. "Chandelier" (Sia cover)

Her powerful vocals are the perfect match for Sia's emotional ballad "Chandelier."

6. "Let's Go Crazy" (Prince cover)

The crowd went crazy for this Prince cover that would appease any die-hard fan of "The Purple One."

7. "Think" (Aretha Franklin cover)

Clarkson covered a whole lot of Aretha during her time on "American Idol," so we're not surprised she served us one of the late diva's greatest anthems of all time. When she belts "freedom"... chills!

8. "Express Yourself" (Madonna cover)

More than just a material girl, Clarkson revived this Madonna hit and put our love of this song to the test. Results are in, and Clarkson gets an A+.

9. "Juice" (Lizzo cover)

Probably our favorite of all the covers she has done so far, Clarkson tackled Lizzo's empowering anthem from her 2019 album "Cuz I Love You."

10. "Walking on Broken Glass" (Annie Lennox cover)

The crowd went crazy for this Annie Lennox favorite, which perfectly showcased Clarkson's wide range and vocal ability.