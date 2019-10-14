Lea Michele originally bought this home to “recover and breathe and recharge,” and now, the former “Glee” star is selling her California sanctuary.
The listing comes months after the 33-year-old actress’s latest chapter: marrying fashion executive Zandy Reich.
In a 2016 interview with InStyle, Michele said she fell in love with the home in Brentwood, California, the minute she saw it.
One of the things she loved most about it was “being so far from people, and really being in nature and in the mountains," she said. “It’s spacious and you see so much green. This house is healing.”
The bright, open floor plan features floor-to-ceiling windows and an indoor/outdoor living design — perfect for entertaining.
The main living area includes a place to lounge with friends and family, cook gourmet meals and dine.
In the kitchen, you’ll find a sleek marble island (which is where Michele eats breakfast every day, as she told InStyle), contemporary wooden cabinets and stainless steel appliances. A large skylight window beams in sun through the airy and open space.
Michele added some significant upgrades to the place, according to the listing. It was decorated with the help of interior designer Estee Stanley and features a calming, neutral color palette, custom built-ins and chic lighting.
The home has a total of four bedrooms and four bathrooms, all of which feel bright, stylish and modern.
One of the rooms was designed as a guest suite for her parents when they visited from New York. “I made this room very inviting for my parents,” she told InStyle. “I wanted it to look kind of like a hotel: Casa de Michele.”
And what’s a hotel without a sparkling swimming pool? The backyard also features lots of places to lounge as well as a pergola that's perfect for outdoor dining.
See more pictures of this gorgeous $3.15 million home at the listing from Justin Paul Huchel at Hilton & Hyland.