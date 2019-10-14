Sign up for our newsletter

Lea Michele originally bought this home to “recover and breathe and recharge,” and now, the former “Glee” star is selling her California sanctuary.

The listing comes months after the 33-year-old actress’s latest chapter: marrying fashion executive Zandy Reich.

In a 2016 interview with InStyle, Michele said she fell in love with the home in Brentwood, California, the minute she saw it.