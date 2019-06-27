While her tennis career has taken her to some of the world's most desired destinations, Maria Sharapova says she's a homebody at heart.

“I’ve traveled all over the world and enjoyed lots of incredible spaces,” Sharapova told Architectural Digest. “But my home is my absolute favorite.”

And we can see why she loves it so much.

The tennis star showed off her Los Angeles abode in the July/August issue of Architectural Digest, and we’re feeling Zen just looking at it.

A walnut deck borders the pool, and custom upholstered daybeds act as lounge chairs. Douglas Friedman/ Architectural Digest

Sharapova said she was obsessed with the process of making this home.

“I was inspired by Japanese architecture and minimalist aesthetics,” she explained of the decor she chose. “I didn’t grow up with lots of stuff around. For me, uncluttered means healthy. If you don’t use something, you don’t need it.”

The three-story home features sleek details like walls of panel-formed concrete, rich wood and crystal clear windows that drench the place with natural sunlight.

The home feels minimalist with neutral colors. Douglas Friedman/ Architectural Digest

One of the coolest features of the home might be the position of the pool. When you open the sliding glass doors of the living and dining area, you can just jump right into the water.

You can hop into the pool from the dining room! Sharapova's dog, Dolce, seems to like the setup. Douglas Friedman/ Architectural Digest

“We conceived the pool, garden, and great room as one large indoor/outdoor space,” her architect Grant Kirkpatrick told the magazine. “The pool becomes the center of everything.”

Another fun space of the property is the bowling alley which almost feels like you’re playing in an art gallery thanks to the oversized paintings hanging on the white walls. The room, which is located in the basement, also has a lounge for relaxing or entertaining.

We wonder how many of Sharapova's athlete friends have played in here. Douglas Friedman/ Architectural Digest

See more pictures of the house — including the insanely tranquil courtyard and spa-like master bath — in the latest issue of Architectural Digest.