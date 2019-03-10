Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 10, 2019, 7:31 PM GMT / Source: Today.com By Francesca Gariano

Congrats are in order for Lea Michele and her hubby Zandy Reich!

The former “Glee” star and her love married after a year-long engagement at an intimate ceremony with friends and family in Napa, California, on Saturday, according to People magazine..

“We are so excited to be married and grateful to be surrounded by our friends and family,” the couple told People about their big day. “And most of all, we’re so happy to spend the rest of our lives together.”

Lea Michele and Zandy Reich at the 2019 InStyle and Warner Bros. 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for InStyle

Michele looked gorgeous in her white strapless gown, designed with a full-skirt with intricate tiered layers. Her hair was styled in a low chignon and was topped off with a long veil and simple silver earrings.

Among their friends and family at the wedding ceremony were Michele’s fellow former co-stars from “Glee,” Darren Criss and Becca Tobin as well as her castmate from “Scream Queens,” Emma Roberts.

Michele, 32, and Reich, 36, (president of clothing company AYR) met at a mutual friend’s wedding. The couple first went public with their relationship in July of 2017 and announced their engagement in April of 2018.

The announcement came about five years after Michele suffered unspeakable tragedy, when her then-boyfriend, "Glee" co-star Cory Monteith, died of an accidental drug overdose in 2013.

Michele celebrated her bridal shower in December of 2018, hosted by the actress' mother. The decor was on brand with the wedding theme, featuring an entirely white table setting, chairs, and floral arrangements.

In lieu of a traditional bachelorette party, Michele opted for a wellness getaway with her closest friends at the beginning of February. The group of girls, including JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, and Emma Roberts, headed to Hawaii for the weekend to celebrate Michele's upcoming wedding.

We wish the happy couple all the best!