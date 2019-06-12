There must be a memo going around about long lobs, because the chic hairstyle is popping up everywhere this summer!

Lea Michele is the latest celebrity to debut a wavy lob haircut just in time for the warmer weather. The actress and singer, 32, showed off her new look on Instagram.

“My girls … making me look and feel so pretty today!” she wrote in the caption, shouting out to her makeup artist, Jessica Ahn, and her hairstylist, Laura Polko.

In addition to chopping off several inches of Michele’s signature, long strands, Polko added some sun-kissed highlights to lighten up her look.

Michele has been slowly transitioning to a lighter color over the past few months. Back in March, hairstylist Nikki Lee shared a photo of the singer with a “sunlight brunette” look.

The former “Glee” star has experimented with lighter shades in the past, like back in 2016 when she sported these warm, blond strands.

She has tried out lighter shades in the past. Getty Images

Usually, though, she tends to rock a rich, brunette color.

We're used to seeing her with long, brown hair. WireImage

So, her new lob is definitely a big change. Then again, with everyone from Reese Witherspoon to Julia Roberts debuting long, wavy bobs recently, it’s only natural that Michele would also want to try out the style.

She looks gorgeous — and chances are, she won’t be the last celebrity to rock a long lob this season!