Kelce brothers joke Taylor Swift made it to Super Bowl in her ‘rookie year’: ‘Shoutout Tay!’

Congrats, Travis Kelce ... and Taylor Swift, who will be cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs all the way to Las Vegas.

The Chiefs are headed to the Super Bowl on Feb. 11, where they'll face off against the San Francisco 49ers.

Swift's unwavering support for her Chiefs tight end beau hasn't gone unnoticed by fans, and certainly not by Travis Kelce and his brother, Jason Kelce.

The brothers gave the "Anti-Hero" singer a shoutout during the Jan. 31 episode of the “New Heights” podcast.

“Shoutout to the newest members of the Chiefs kingdom, Taylor Swift, who has officially reached the Super Bowl in her rookie year,” the Philadelphia Eagles center said, prompting laughter from Travis Kelce.

“Shoutout Tay,” Travis Kelce said. “Thanks for joining the team.”

Travis Kelce also called out the singer's dad, Scott Swift, whom he said is friends with Chiefs coach Andy Reid “from the Philly days.” Taylor Swift, born and raised in Pennsylvania, had previously been a Philadelphia Eagles fan, where Reid coached for over a decade.

A photo of Swift and Reid pointing at each other during the Chiefs' post-game celebration after the AFC Championship went viral.

“This was the great photo tweeted out of Big Red showing a little love to Taylor up on the stage. He’s got a little point, they’re pointing at each other,” Jason Kelce said of the picture on this week's podcast.

“That was a cool moment to see afterwards. I didn’t get to see it because I was up on the stage screaming, ‘Fight for your right.’ Yeah, that was a cool one,” Travis Kelce responded.

The Eagles player pointed out that his younger brother had historically accepted the Lamar Hunt trophy, annually awarded to the winner of the AFC Championship, after competing at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. This year, though, he accepted it after playing in M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

“A little bit different,” Jason Kelce said of the win. “But there were still enough fans there celebrating, it felt like.”

Travis Kelce responded that “only people that matter” were present, specifically “family, friends and people that came on the f---ing flight with us, dude.”

He added, “I only cared about seeing you guys and having fun with the guys we just won that game with, man.”

The Chiefs player described this victory as “a little bit sweeter” than years before because of how hard the team has worked, despite not playing the victorious game at their home stadium.

“This road to where we are now has been more of a challenge, which means you have to overcome more, which means it kinda means a little bit more,” he said. “Although I cherish all the games I play in Arrowhead, every single one, baby. This one meant a lot, man.”

So, will Swift be at football's biggest night on Feb. 11? She hasn't commented. But according to calculations, it's possible.

The pop star is set to perform in Tokyo, Japan Feb. 10 for the international leg of her "Eras Tour." Factoring in her private jet and the time change between Tokyo and Las Vegas, Swift could technically arrive in Sin City prior to the 6:30 p.m. ET kickoff.