If Kathie Lee Gifford has a special someone in her life, she’s not telling.

In a recent interview with “Entertainment Tonight,” the former TODAY co-host said she’s “not saying a word” about her relationship status.

“You don’t know what’s going on in my personal life,” she said, after interviewer Rachel Smith referred to her as single. “You don’t know. Nobody does.”

She also said that if she ever does end up getting married again, the world wouldn’t hear about it until much later.

“I’m so convinced that if the Lord brings another beautiful man into my life, I am not going to talk about it,” she said. “We’ll probably get married privately and tell the world a year later so that nobody’s opinion matters.”

Kathie Lee did confirm she wasn’t wearing a wedding ring, holding up her left hand and joking that it was “as naked as a left hand could be.”

She also quashed rumors that she could be the first “Golden Bachelorette.”

“I’m not getting in the hot tub with anybody. And I don’t believe that I could, in a matter of weeks, fall madly in love with somebody,” she said. “For me, it would never work that way.”

“I vote for Hoda!” she said about her former fourth hour co-host, Hoda Kotb.

Frank Gifford and Kathie Lee Gifford, seen here in 2012, were married for 29 years. Bruce Glikas / FilmMagic

Gifford was married to Frank Gifford from 1986 until his death in 2015. She and the former New York Giants player welcomed two children together: Cassidy, 30, and Cody, 34.

Kathie Lee opened up about slowly beginning to date again in 2019 during a visit to TODAY with Hoda & Jenna.

“It’s surreal,” she said. “You know, it’s surreal. ‘Cause the world’s changed so much.”

In late 2021, she opened up a little bit about the current status of her love life during another chat with Hoda and Jenna.

“I have a very sweet man in my life,” she said. “He’s good for me, and I’m good for him.

“And that’s all that I’ll say about it, because there’s nothing else to talk about,” she added.

In August 2022, she once again hinted that she was in a relationship, without sharing any details.

“I have someone very special in my life,” she told People. “I’ve discovered that by not talking about it, it stays special.”