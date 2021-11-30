Kathie Lee Gifford: 'I have a very sweet man in my life'

Kathie Lee Gifford is enjoying "a beautiful season" of her life thanks in part to a special someone.

"I have a very sweet man in my life," she said Tuesday on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna. "He's good for me, and I'm good for him.

"And that's all that I'll say about it, because there's nothing else to talk about," she added coyly.

Tuesday marked Gifford’s first time back in Studio 1A since her joyous sendoff in April 2019 filled with laughs, tears and hugs that marked the end of her 11 years on TODAY.

She has been busy since leaving the show, writing movies, songs, and her new book, "The Jesus I Know," while making a new home in Nashville, Tennessee. Gifford, 68, also has a new romance with a boyfriend whose name she has kept anonymous since first revealing on TODAY in April that she was in a relationship.

Her former TODAY co-host, Hoda Kotb, also shared on Bravo's "Watch What Happens Live" in July that Gifford is "in love."

Gifford also had both of her children with late husband Frank Gifford get married in 2020. Cody Gifford, 31, married Erika Brown, while Cassidy Gifford, 28, married Ben Wierda.

"I'm in a very beautiful season of my life and I could not be more grateful for it," Gifford said on TODAY. "I feel settled. It's rare in life where you think to yourself, 'Is there anything missing?'

"I guess grandchildren, they're kind of missing, but that's just temporary. Just to see my children so happy and married to people they truly, dearly love. They found their soulmates."

Gifford was married to Frank Gifford, a legendary New York Giants player and sports broadcaster, for 29 years before his death at 84 in 2015.

"My advice about marriage is that when you make that vow, you better mean it," Gifford said. "They should make it harder to get married and easier to get out of it as opposed to the other way around. You really should know what you're getting into.

"It should be a lifetime commitment. It rarely turns out that way, but people don't work at it hard enough, I think. It's a little too easy to just say, 'That one didn't work out, oh let's get on a dating app.' And then usually you end up making the same mistakes twice and not learning from them."

