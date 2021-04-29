Kathie Lee Gifford has a new and "really special" reason to smile these days.

The former fourth hour co-host revealed Thursday on TODAY that she's in a relationship.

“I’m in a really special relationship with somebody that is nice and fun and healthy, and so that’s good,” she said.

“Like a boyfriend, Kath?” TODAY co-anchor Savannah Guthrie asked, while Al Roker and Carson Daly encouraged her to elaborate.

“You’re breaking some news here,” Savannah added.

“It’s just happy, and I don’t want to mess it up, and I probably already have by just even mentioning it," Kathie Lee said. "To be in a place where you feel like every aspect of your life is good, that nothing’s missing, and that’s a beautiful place to be. I’m just so grateful.”

Kathie Lee Gifford was married to Frank Gifford for nearly 30 years until his death in 2015. Bruce Glikas / FilmMagic

Kathie Lee, who was married to Frank Gifford for nearly 30 years until his death in 2015, has talked about her love life before.

In 2019, she spoke with TODAY about how she had gone on a couple of dates, including several with one man in particular.

“It’s surreal,” Kathie Lee said at the time about going on her first date in over 30 years. “You know, it’s surreal. ‘Cause the world’s changed so much, you know. But he’s a gentleman, so it was fine. It was fine. It was fun. But then I got so busy. We’re just from different worlds.”

Kathie Lee, who was honored this week with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, told TODAY social contributor Donna Farizan in 2019 that she goes out but hadn’t yet met that special someone.

“You don’t find love. Love finds you,” she said, adding, “It hasn’t found me yet.”

“I’ve had a couple of dates, and I’ve had some fun,” she explained. “Everybody goes dancing and to music festivals and stuff like that, but no, that hasn’t happened yet. I’m not sure it ever will again. I’m not online; I’m not looking for it. I never go out and say, ‘Gee, maybe today’s the day.’ It’s not like that.”