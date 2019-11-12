Kathie Lee Gifford says she went on first date in 33 years: 'It was surreal'

"The world's changed so much," the former TODAY host said.

Kathie Lee Gifford returns to TODAY with update on work and dating

Nov. 12, 201906:06

/ Source: TODAY
By Drew Weisholtz

Kathie Lee Gifford is wading back into the dating game.

The longtime TODAY with Kathie Lee & Hoda co-host returned to her old stomping grounds Tuesday when she appeared on TODAY's fourth hour, now known as TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, for the first time since she left in April — and took a few moments to discuss her love life.

Kathie Lee Gifford returned to TODAY to give Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager the scoop on her work and dating life.Nathan Congleton \ TODAY

Kathie Lee, 66, who was married to husband Frank Gifford from 1986 until his death in 2015, is now based in Nashville, where she has gone "out on a couple of dates."

“I went out with friends to a club to hear my favorite band down there, the Smoking Section. Tim Akers & the Smoking Section,” she said.

She then explained how one man caught her attention.

Kathie Lee had fun catching up with Hoda and Jenna.Nathan Congleton \ TODAY

“I went to hear them, and this sweet guy asked me to dance, and so I said, ‘OK.’ And then he just disappeared into the crowd,” she recalled. “And then, you know, a couple weeks later, same band — Tim Akers & the Smoking Section — so we danced again. And then we just went out a couple times. It was fun because I hadn’t been on a date in 33 years."

Going out with a man after so many years was a strange experience for her.

“It’s surreal,” Kathie Lee said. “You know, it’s surreal. ‘Cause the world’s changed so much, you know. But he’s a gentleman, so it was fine. It was fine. It was fun. But then I got so busy. We’re just from different worlds.”

If you want to see even more of Kathie Lee, you can catch her in the new Hallmark Movies & Mysteries film, "A Godwink Christmas: Meant for Love," premiering Nov. 17.

Drew Weisholtz