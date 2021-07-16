Hoda Kotb gives joyful update on Kathie Lee Gifford: 'She's in love'

Hoda Kotb paid a visit to Andy Cohen’s “Watch What Happens Live” Thursday night, and when the host asked her if she's still in touch with Kathie Lee Gifford, he got more than a simple yes or no.

Cohen got a scoop!

Not only does the TODAY co-anchor still talk to her former fourth hour co-host (and text — “a lot”), she had good news to report about her pal.

“She’s happy,” Hoda said. “She’s in love.”

That earned a round of applause in the “WWHL” clubhouse.

“She’s in love, she’s in Nashville, she’s singing ...” Hoda continued. “She’s doing all the things she enjoys.”

Of course, Hoda’s update doesn’t come as a complete surprise — at least not to any of Kathie Lee’s fans who’ve been paying attention.

In April, when Kathie Lee last paid a visit to TODAY, she revealed that she was in a “special relationship.”

“I’m in a really special relationship with somebody that is nice and fun and healthy, and so that’s good,” she explained at the time. “It’s just happy, and I don’t want to mess it up. I probably already have by just even mentioning it.”

Apparently not.

She went on to describe her fella as “the smartest person I’ve ever met” and “funny” and said that their budding romance, at this stage in her life, is “exactly what I need and exactly what I want.”

Kathie Lee was married to NFL star and sportscaster Frank Gifford for nearly 30 years, until his death in 2015.

After such a loss, she said that now “to be in a place where you feel like every aspect of your life is good, that nothing’s missing ... that’s a beautiful place to be.”

Or as Hoda put it during her chat with Cohen, “When you think you’re at the end of a chapter, she’s living proof that you have no idea.”