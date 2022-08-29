Kathie Lee Gifford explains why she won’t talk about the ‘special’ man in her life

Kathie Lee Gifford has someone special in her life, but she's not exactly eager to shout it from the rooftops. Instead, the former TODAY co-host is quite content to enjoy her romantic life out of the spotlight.

Kathie Lee, whose husband Frank Gifford died in 2015, has found happiness with a new man, but recently told People that she intends to keep their relationship private.

“I have someone very special in my life,” she said. “I’ve discovered that by not talking about it, it stays special.”

Kathie Lee is living in Nashville these days and spending a lot of time with her family, and she's enjoying this "beautiful season of new beginnings."

“I’ve found personal happiness here, is the best way to say it,” she said.

Last fall, the 69-year-old hinted that she was in a new relationship while appearing on TODAY with Hoda and Jenna.

“I have a very sweet man in my life. He’s good for me, and I’m good for him," she said at the time. “And that’s all that I’ll say about it, because there’s nothing else to talk about.”

The mother of two is lucky in love and she told People she's thrilled that her kids are, too.

“I’m just so grateful that my children married in deep love for their life partner,” she explained.

Kathie Lee's daughter, Cassidy, 29, got married to her longtime love Ben Wierda in June 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic and said "I do" again in a larger ceremony in October 2021. And the proud mom couldn't be happier that her daughter found her true love, telling People that she's "so happy."

“(They) have been best friends since they were 11 and 14,” she said.

Kathie Lee Gifford appeared with her family on "Celebrity Family Feud." Byron Cohen / ABC via Getty Images

Kathie Lee's son Cody, 32, also has his mom's seal of approval when it comes to his life partner.

“Cody and (his wife) Erica are just so right for each other,” she said.

In May, the couple welcomed their first child, a son named Frankie, and Kathie Lee is loving all the time she gets to spend with family these days.

“It’s a beautiful, beautiful season,” she said.

While appearing on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna this August, Kathie Lee said her grandson reminds her of her son.

“He’s Cody all over again,” she said. “He really is.”

To celebrate Kathie Lee's birthday this month, her daughter-in-law Erika honored the matriarch of the family by sharing a few photos of her with baby Frankie.

“I hit the mother and father-in-law jackpot. Happy Birthday to the woman who shines brightly, is precious with baby Fwanks and makes us all laugh so hard we sometimes pooje (bad family feud joke),” she wrote.