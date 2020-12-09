Jessica Simpson reveals new fictionalized TV series, based on life in her 20s

Some 15 years after starring in the popular reality series "Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica," Jessica Simpson is taking her talents behind the camera.

On Wednesday, the 40-year-old singer announced that she's partnering with Amazon Studios and producing a new, fictionalized TV series about her life. Amazon Studios will also be releasing an unscripted docuseries about the mother of three using unseen personal footage from the past decade, along with two original essays that will be published in 2021. Both series are inspired by her bestselling memoir "Open Book" that was released in February and will have music as a "key component," Amazon said.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

I am humbled and honored to partner with @amazonstudios to bring my story and heart to life on the screen and executive produce a fictionalized coming of age series about my mid-twenties, a new intimate unscripted docuseries with music as a key component and 2 essays- pic.twitter.com/rLpe682bEG — Jessica Simpson (@JessicaSimpson) December 9, 2020

Simpson shared the news on Twitter, writing, "I am humbled and honored to partner with @AmazonStudios to bring my story and heart to life on the screen and executive produce a fictionalized coming of age series about my mid-twenties, a new intimate unscripted docuseries with music as a key component and 2 essays."

In a press release, she added, "I am a huge TV fan and many of my favorite shows live on Amazon, so the gift of this unprecedented collaboration is a dream for me. ... I know that parts of my life have been extraordinary, but I also know that many of my struggles are universal. I hope to continue the mission I set out to accomplish in writing 'Open Book' — to inspire others to be entertained, moved, and empowered to walk through fear and come out on the other side even stronger.”

The docuseries, according to Amazon, will include "vivid and intimate, never-before-seen personal footage shot over the last decade and will explore the highs and lows of Simpson’s life, including her singing career, her journey to sobriety, starting a family, the rise of creating a billion-dollar business, and finding her voice." The fictionalized drama series will portray Simpson "coming of age in her mid-twenties, following her divorce, on the journey to discovering herself."

Simpson was married to fellow singer Nick Lachey from 2002 to 2006. In 2014, she got remarried to former NFL player Eric Johnson, and they now share three kids together: daughters Birdie, 1, and Maxwell, 8, and son Ace, 7. Lachey remarried in 2011 to TV personality Vanessa Lachey.

"Jessica has a fascinating, emotional story, not just of celebrity and success, but with relatable, all-too-human problems so many of us encounter with love, family and life," Amazon Studios' co-head of TV Vernon Sanders said in a press release. "'Open Book' was a phenomenon, and we’re so excited to bring it to life on Prime Video and IMDb TV, and for Amazon Original Stories readers to have the chance to hear more from Jessica in her own words."