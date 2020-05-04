Watch Jessica Simpson duet with daughter Maxwell on her 8th birthday

Could Jessica Simpson’s daughter be following in her mother’s footsteps?

On Friday, the singer posted an Instagram video featuring her singing “This Little Light of Mine” with oldest child Maxwell on her 8th birthday.

“8! Today my first born, Maxwell turned 8. She has more light in her soul than anyone I’ve ever known and shines far brighter than any star in the galaxies,” Simpson captioned the video. “She is a gift to everyone who knows her and deeply connects to those she has never met and prays for every night.”

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

Simpson, 39, went on to gush about what her daughter means to her.

“Maxwell inspires me to be unapologetically myself in every way. She has taught me that I don’t have to be perfect by continually reminding me I’m perfect for her,” she wrote. “She is full of love, true compassion, mindful determination, intelligence, purposeful leadership, steadfast strength, deep wisdom, true beauty inside and out, hilarious sarcasm, feisty diplomatic reasoning, limitless talent, nonjudgmental awareness, relentless loyalty, and hope that manifests miracles.

“Maxwell Drew Johnson is my best friend and I pray to God that I can be half the person she is when I grow up. I couldn’t love anyone more than I love this 8yr old. Happy Birthday baby girl. Mommy loves you in every way!!! PS Max blessed this video with her consent.”

The video begins with Maxwell singing by herself before her mom gets a brief solo. Then, they sing together.

“You’re 8!” the mother of three exclaims when they finish.

Maxwell then admits she’s been reading her mom’s memoir, “Open Book.”

“I’m on the second chapter of your book,” she says.

“Are you?” Simpson replies, while making a surprised face. “That’s amazing.”

“My book’s hard to read,” she adds before the two of them continue to sing again and act goofy as the clip draws to a close, proving that, yes, this little girl is a chip off the old block.