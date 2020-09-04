Jessica Simpson reveals daughter Birdie's 1st word — and it's so sweet

A baby’s first word is usually “mama” or “dada,” but Jessica Simpson’s younger daughter chose a different family member.

The “Open Book” author said 17-month-old daughter Birdie's first word was “Ace,” which just so happens to be the name of her son, 7.

"Oh, she is the cutest. Oh my gosh," Simpson told People. "And it's so cute to watch my older kids with her. My son and her are like BFFs! The cutest. When Birdie is laughing, like cackling, that is a contagious thing throughout the family. Her first word was 'Ace.'"

Simpson, who also shares daughter Maxwell, 8, with husband Eric Johnson, said Birdie is “very observant” and “says hi to everybody.”

The mother of three, 40, just can’t get over how adorable her youngest child is.

"She'll stare you down for a bit and then, 'Hi. Hi.' She's so cute," Simpson said. "She's also a bruiser, she'll just go darting off in one second and you're like, 'Wait, how'd you get all the way over there?' It's crazy. They're growing up so fast."

While Birdie may be “darting off,” Ace and Maxwell are also on the move. Earlier this week, Simpson posted a photo of the two heading off to their first day of school.

“First day of 2nd and 3rd grade for these two kiddos," she captioned the picture. "Ace has a busted lip and Maxi has a busted chin. Finished the summer out strong.”

Simpson also said her kids played an important role while the family quarantined during the pandemic.

“They keep me laughing; they keep me aware in every moment," she told InStyle last month. "They keep me in conversation, they keep me busy.”