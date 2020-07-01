Jessica Simpson wishes son, Ace, 7, happy birthday: 'He is a sunburst of light'

Jessica Simpson is bursting with pride over son Ace’s 7th birthday in the way only moms can do.

The “Open Book” author wished her son a happy birthday with a sweet Instagram post on Monday.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY ACE!!! I cannot believe my boy is 7!” she captioned a photo of them hugging, while they’re surrounded by balloons and what looks like gifts.

Simpson, who, along with husband Eric Johnson, has daughters Maxwell, 8, and Birdie, 1, then gushed about her little boy and all of his amazing qualities.

“This kiddo is amazing at everything!” she wrote.

“He is beautiful, kind, compassionate, obedient to his own heart, soulful, competitive, a gentle force of nature, observant, even tempered, complimentary, hugs when he sees conflict in the room, nurturing, athletic, intelligent, hopeful, daddy’s best friend, mommy’s snuggle monster, home run king, knows everyone’s next move, passionate, hilarious, a collector of baseball cards and crystals, one of a kind and good...he is just SO good," she wrote. "He is a sunburst of light with the magic of a full moon.”

Simpson, 39, then further called out his apparent love of baseball by mentioning some of the game's greatest players.

“Ace buddy, my Cancerian soulmate, I have never known anyone more capable of making this world a better place. I love you more than you love Babe Ruth, Willie Mays, Ken Griffey Jr., Jackie Robinson, Bo Jackson, Frank Thomas, Wade Boggs, Nolan Ryan, Stan The Man Musial and Dad!”

It sure sounds like Simpson hit a home run when it comes to a son that has it all!