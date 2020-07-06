Jessica Simpson received her 'dream gift' for her wedding anniversary — see the pic

Well, now we know that Jessica Simpson's husband, Eric Johnson, thinks his wife totally rocks.

We kind of suspected that already, but after she posted an Instagram picture of herself with Johnson and the unique, meaningful gift he got her for their anniversary, now we know for sure. Check this out:

"Eric Johnson, my Husband, I love you," she wrote in the caption. "6yrs ago today I married my perfect soulmate. Our unity was written in God’s sky of colliding stars. Together we manifest dreams, nurture desire, and hold space. Destined, it always has been and always will be, forevermore. Also, anyone who knows me at all knows that this crystal butterfly is my dream gift."

Of course, that's no ordinary rock — that's a split-open quartz amethyst geode which, thanks to the way it's been cut, splays open to suggest a giant butterfly.

Simpson, 39, and former NFL player Johnson, 40, married in 2014 in Montecito, California, and have three children together: Maxwell, 8, Ace, 7, and Birdie, 1.

We can understand why Simpson reveres the butterfly notion: She's undergone multiple transformations in her personal and professional life. In February, she made headlines when she published her memoir, "Open Book."

Congratulations on six years of marriage, Jessica and Eric — you two rock on!