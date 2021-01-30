Jennifer Coolidge says she once pretended to have a twin so she could date 2 men

Jennifer Coolidge made a pretty shocking admission on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" this week that left Kelly Clarkson speechless.

The 59-year-old actor, best known for work in the "American Pie" and "Legally Blonde" films, revealed that once while vacationing in Hawaii, she pretended to be her own twin so she could date two men.

"I really like this island (Kauai), too. (Spent) many, many vacations here, and I've had all sorts of crazy experiences here," she said.

Once that was said, Clarkson needed to know more. Coolidge responded, "Wait, you know, I shouldn't have said that, now it's gonna sound really uninteresting."

"Quite a few years back, I did come to Hawaii and when you come and you're on vacation alone, you can kind of like create anything you want," the "Promising Young Woman" star explained. "I am ended up meeting these two guys that were best friends and I liked them both, and so I told them that I had an identical twin and I dated both guys... for two weeks."

Speechless, Clarkson couldn't help but note, "What? That seems exhausting!"

"I don't know if I would have the guts to do that now but at the time it really was sort of a great decision," Coolidge elaborated. "Because you know, when you're younger you can just about get away with anything."

Clarkson responded, "Want to see that movie!"

Jennifer Coolidge in January 2020. Cindy Ord / Getty Images

Commenters on the YouTube clip agreed with Clarkson, saying it would be a hilarious premise for a film or sitcom episode.

"Honestly, this would be a great idea for a sitcom," one person wrote.

Another person added, "She is sooo amazing and crazy, I love her!!"

Coolidge rose to prominence as Stifler's mom in the "American Pie" film series, but also developed a cult like fan base for her various roles in Christopher Guest's films, most notably the 2000 dog show mockumentary "Best in Show."

In 2001, she appeared as Paulette Bonafonté, Elle Woods' best friend, in "Legally Blonde," reappearing in the sequel "Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde" a few years later. She is also hailed for her work on the CBS sitcom "2 Broke Girls," in which she appeared as Zofia ”Sophie” Kaczyński for all six seasons.

Recently, her name began circulating as a possible replacement for Kim Cattrall in the reboot of "Sex and the City." When asked by Andy Cohen if she would play Samantha Jones, she quickly shot him down.

"I was a huge, and still am, a huge 'Sex and the City' fan," Coolidge said. "It's one of those shows you can just watch the reruns and never get tired of them. But I have to say, I am such a Kim Cattrall fan and I don't see anyone being able to replace her in that part.

"I don't think you can replace her."