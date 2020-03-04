Alyson Hannigan is 'terrified' for her kids to hear this 'American Pie' line

In the 1999 comedy "American Pie," Alyson Hannigan spent a lot of time talking about band camp — giving birth to some of the more memorable quotes from the film. Now, though, she's admitted that she's worried some fans might quote one R-rated line in front of her young daughters.

On "The Kelly Clarkson Show" on Tuesday afternoon, Hannigan and "American Pie" co-star Eugene Levy appeared together for a mini-reunion. Clarkson herself brought up the line.

"Here's my question," the pop star asked. "Do people still walk up to you and say, 'This one time at band camp ...?'"

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

"Yes, they do!" Hannigan said. "But I have two daughters now and when they're with me and somebody starts saying the line, I'm like, 'Can we just stop there?' I get really panicked."

Hannigan said she isn't ready to talk to her daughters, ages 7 and 10, about the explicit joke.

"I"m like, 'Yeah, yeah, I know what you're talking about,'" Hannigan said. "I don't want to have that conversation with them yet! Luckily, (fans) don't finish the sentence, but I stand there terrified that they will."

Hannigan isn't the only "American Pie" cast member reluctant to discuss the raunchy teen sex movie with family. Levy said that when the movie first came out, his 15-year-old son Daniel refused to attend the premiere with his parents.

"The night before the premiere, he was on a phone call with his friend in Toronto and he said, 'I'm going to the premiere of "American Pie" tomorrow night with my folks,'" Levy said. "And his friend said, 'Oh, don't see it with your folks!' So he came to us and said, 'I think I'm not going to go tomorrow, and I'll see it when I go back to Toronto with my friends.'"

This isn't the first time Hannigan has talked candidly about raising two daughters in Hollywood. In 2017, she said that sometimes her kids, then 5 and 8, were confused by paparazzi taking photos of them.

“It’s an odd situation. I have told them that a lot of people know who I am because of what I do (for a living),” Hannigan told TODAY at the time. “I made the analogy, ‘Imagine Strawberry Shortcake was walking down the street. You might want to take a picture with her. It’s sort of like that!’”

During the same interview, she mentioned that she was again worried about references to the infamous "band camp" line.

"If I'm with my daughters, I get nervous when someone starts talking about 'American Pie,'" she said. "If I go to the mall, I hear 'band camp' a lot. It depends on where I am. I'm usually like, 'Remember, I'm with my children here!'"