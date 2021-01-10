Sarah Jessica Parker announces return of 'Sex and the City'

On Sunday, Sarah Jessica Parker announced that "Sex and the City" will be returning, coming to HBO Max as a new series.

"I couldn’t help but wonder... where are they now?" the 55-year-old actor captioned a video montage showing buzzy scenes of New York City. She tagged HBO Max, and then added the hashtags #AndJustLikeThat and #SATCNextChapter.

Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon also shared the video to their Instagrams as well, seemingly confirming their participation in the series as well. Michael Patrick King will executive produce, as well as all three main actors.

According to a press release sent to TODAY, the new series will be called "And Just Like That," and is being described as "a new chapter of the groundbreaking HBO series." There was no mention of Kim Cattrall in the release, so it looks like the actor who originated the role of Samantha Jones will not be returning.

Kristin Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kim Cattrall on the set of "Sex In The City: The Movie" in New York City on Sept. 21, 2007. James Devaney / WireImage

"The series will follow Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s," the release said.

While a premiere date wasn't announced, the ten-episode, half-hour series is scheduled to begin production in New York late spring.

“I grew up with these characters, and I can’t wait to see how their story has evolved in this new chapter, with the honesty, poignancy, humor and the beloved city that has always defined them,” Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max, said in a statement.

Back in 2019, Parker teased fans about the possibility of returning to the role of Carrie Bradshaw. "I think to do some episodes of 'Sex and the City,"' she said when asked by "Entertainment Tonight" what character of hers she would like to bring back. "I wouldn't call it a reboot, I would call it a revisit."

"I’d like to see where all of them are,” she added. “I'm curious. The world has changed even since the movie. I mean, the world has changed so much, technology and social media. ... Those characters never talked about social media, which I think would be really interesting."