5 things we learned about 'Legally Blonde' from the 20-year reunion

It's been 20 years, but we're still quoting the iconic film, "Legally Blonde" — what, like it's hard?

The original cast got back together, two decades after they originally filmed the now-classic movie.

They reunited in a virtual hangout to discuss some of their memories of the film and its cultural impact and to raise awareness for a good cause.

The cast — including Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Coolidge, Selma Blair, Luke Wilson, Holland Taylor, Matthew Davis, Ali Larter, Alanna Ubach and Jessica Cauffiel — all sat down to help fundraise for World Central Kitchen, a not-for-profit organization founded by celebrity chef José Andrés that provides meals to people in need in the wake of natural disasters.

Most agreed they had no idea what they'd gotten into when they were cast in the film 20 years ago.

“I don’t think any of us knew what this film was going to turn out to be or how it would inspire young women and young people across the world,” Witherspoon said. “I’ve traveled the entire world and always, always the movie that people stop me about is ‘Legally Blonde.’”

Here are some other highlights from their reunion:

1) The iconic “bend and snap” scene was supposed to be a musical number

We also learned that the famous scene in the salon where Elle, played by Witherspoon, teaches Paulette, played by Coolidge, to pick up guys with the classic “bend and snap” move was originally a full musical sequence.

“We filmed that for a month!” Coolidge quipped.

“It just felt odd because there was just one musical sequence but then it made so much sense when they made a musical out of it,” Witherspoon added, referencing the 2007-2008 Broadway show.

2) The preppy first day of school outfit Elle wears at Harvard almost didn’t happen

When Elle Woods first graces the hallowed halls of Harvard, she “totally looks the part” with glasses, a button-down shirt and tie, and a warm blue sweater. The cast revealed that they actually filmed that scene on UCLA’s campus and it was sweltering outside.

“I remember it was burning hot outside and I was sweating buckets," Witherspoon laughed. "Sophie de Rakoff (the film’s costume designer) was like ‘You are wearing this sweater. You are buttoning up the collar…it has to be this way.’ And I was like ‘OK!’”

Witherspoon and "Bruiser" when they arrive at Harvard in "Legally Blonde." Alamy Stock Photo

3) Alanna Ubach, who played Elle’s cheerleading friend Serena, convinced Jessica Cauffiel, who played Margot, to help her get the part.

Cauffiel said she met Ubach in a bathroom while they were auditioning for their roles.

Ubach was applying lipgloss when she decided she needed to go for a bold, red lip and insisted Cauffiel loan her some lipstick. Cauffiel said Ubach asked for her help to get the role.

“I don’t have any money, I need to make rent, will you help me make rent?” Cauffiel recalled Ubach asking her. “She was so funny and so ballsy.”

Cauffiel said she immediately agreed and rehearsed in the bathroom with her, planning every move, and then they did the scene together.

“I threw the whole audition to get her the job and she’s been my best friend ever since,” Cauffiel laughed.

Jessica Cauffiel (left) and Alanna Ubach arrive at the "Legally Blonde 2: Red, White and Blonde" film premiere on June 30, 2003 in New York City. Evan Agostini / Getty Images

4) People still hate on Matthew Davis, who played Warner

Actor Davis couldn’t have known when he took the role as Warner that the film would become such a cultural touchstone. But ever since its release in 2001, he said he’s been taking heat for playing the jerk who broke Elle Wood’s very pink heart.

“For years and years people would say ‘You’re that a--hole from Legally Blonde!’” Davis laughed. Witherspoon came to his defense.

“I’m here to tell people Matthew Davis is the nicest person! he was just playing a character,” she quipped.

Actor Matthew Davis at an event in New York City on May 17, 2018. Jim Spellman / WireImage

Davis added he had been “fresh off the back of a turnip truck in Salt Lake City” when he somehow “stumbled my way into this movie.”

“I was crapping my pants every step of the way,” he laughed. “I remember the first scene we shot together I sat down and all of sudden Elle Woods was there and Elle Woods was so big and so full of life and I realized that all my choices were wrong.”

5) “Legally Blonde” was Reese Witherspoon’s “college” experience

“This was my college, you guys,” Witherspoon explained to her former castmates. “This is where I went to college. I didn’t finish college but I finished Legally Blonde.’”

Witherspoon, who had been 24 while filming the movie, added that the film had been a blessing.

“We all got together and made this movie together that inspired so many young people and it’s just such a gift,” she said. “Every time people come up to me and tell me they love this movie, I give it all to you, I share it all with you.”