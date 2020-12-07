Anderson Cooper bonds with Andy Cohen's son in sweet video

Anderson Cooper showed off his dad skills while playing with pal Andy Cohen's cute 22-month-old son, Benjamin.

The CNN anchor sings and claps along with Ben and a musical toy monkey in an adorable video Cohen, 52, posted Sunday on Instagram.

"If you're happy and you know it and you really want to show it, if you're happy and you know it, clap your hands," Cooper, 53, sings to Ben as the pair clap their hands.

When Ben gets distracted and wanders off, Cooper begins to sing to the toy in a hilariously angry tone.

"It's you and Clappy, Anderson," Cohen teases from behind the camera.

The "Watch What Happens Live" host captioned the clip, "Spending A LOT of time with Clappy this morning. (AC and I have some issues with Clappy that we can get into at a later date...)"

Cooper is probably spending more time with stuffed animals at home, too, since the birth of his son, Wyatt, in April.

In fact, Ben and Wyatt are following in their fathers' footsteps and striking up their own friendship.

In June, the fathers introduced the two during a virtual visit on "Watch What Happens Live," and they've been hosting weekly play dates ever since.

During an episode of Cohen's SiriusXM show last month, he and Cooper shared details of a sweet moment their sons had recently shared.

"The highlight of my week for the last couple months has been taking Ben over on Saturday or Sunday and we have a little hangout with Wyatt for a couple hours," Cohen said.

At first, Ben didn't seem interested in interacting with Wyatt, but that all changed during a "milestone" visit the night before the radio show aired.

Recalled Cooper, "Yeah it was sweet 'cause I was playing with them both and Ben kissed Wyatt on the cheek and hugged him and it was so cute and he did that a couple times. And my heart kind of melted."

"Me too," gushed Cohen. "We had a breakthrough yesterday with those two."