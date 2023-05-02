Why did Jared Leto dress as a cat at the 2023 Met Gala?

If Gisele Bunchden flew down the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala in her feathered gown, then Jared Leto slinked.

Leto seemingly decided to treat the Met Gala as a costume party and dressed as a cat — literally. While playful and avant-garde, the cat actually fit in perfectly with the theme of the evening, which was, "Karl Lagerfeld: The Line of Beauty."

Jared Leto or Choupette? Noam Galai/GA / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

While many of the other attendees decided to pay homage to the fashion designer's time with Chanel, Fendi, Chloé and more, Leto decided to focus on another aspect of the designer's life: His relationship with his beloved cat, Choupette.

Choupette was not present at the Met Gala, but recently appeared in selfies with Kim Kardashian.

Leto's costume had the signature white fur and blue eyes of Choupette, whose named translates to "sweetie" in French.

It's Jared Leto! Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Lagerfeld adopted the white Birman cat in 2011 after petsitting her for a model friend. “When he came back, I told him that the cat was not returning to his house, and I kept it, this kind of genius creature," he told New York Magazine.

Choupette accompanied Lagerfeld on private jets ("She is always on the knees of the pilots. She loves private jets," he told New York Magazine) and had fashion career of her own.

When Lagerfeld died in 2019, Choupette "penned" a tribute on Instagram.

“With a once cold but now simply broken heart, I am going into mourning. I pray that your kind words and well-wishes will help me to put my best paw forward in my future without Daddy @KarlLagerfled & as my own woman.”

The theme of the 2023 Met Gala was downright feline, as Doja Cat also dressed as a cat.