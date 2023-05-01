Gisele Bündchen attends 1st Met Gala solo after split from Tom Brady

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen is living her best life on the steps of the Met, just months after ending a 13-year marriage to football player Tom Brady.

Bündchen walked the red-but-actually-white carpet at the 2023 Met Gala in a stunning vintage white Chanel gown.

She told hosts of Vogue's red carpet show the dress was from an editorial she'd done with the late designer and theme of the event, Karl Lagerfeld.

Bündchen beams as she walks the carpet. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Bündchen and Brady, who raised three children together, announced their split in October 2022.

“With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce,” the Brazilian supermodel wrote in an announcement on her Instagram Story. “My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart.”

Wearing a feathered gown, Bündchen looked free as a bird at the 2023 Met Gala. The dress seemed to echo imagery from her recent Vanity Fair profile, the first extensive interview she's done since her divorce.

Bündchen throws up the peace sign on the steps of the Met. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

The profile opens with the image of Bündchen cupping a wounded bird at her Costa Rican home.

The writer later describes Bündchen caring for the bird and giving it "a little reiki," before wondering if it will fly again.

Bündchen twirls for the cameras. John Shearer / WireImage

At the 2023 Met Gala, Bündchen is her own flying bird.