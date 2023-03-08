Jamie Lee Curtis and her husband actor Christopher Guest have celebrated many special moments together throughout their 38 years of marriage. The latest on the list? Curtis' first Oscar nomination.

Curtis, who was nominated for her role in “Everything Everywhere All at Once” on Jan 24, married the English actor in in 1984 about five months after she first saw his picture.

Guest is also an actor, screenwriter and composer and has appeared in movies like "Best in Show," "This Is Spinal Tap," "Waiting for Guffman" and "The Princess Bride."

“I met my husband by seeing his picture in a magazine and saying out loud to a friend of mine, ‘I’m going to marry that dude,’ and married him ... months later,” Curtis told Hoda Kotb during an appearance on TODAY in 2021. “So the truth of the matter is life hinged for me on a couple seconds that I didn’t see coming.”

In 2015, Curtis spoke more about her marriage on TODAY, including tips she has on how to help your marriage last. “Don’t get divorced,” she said. “It’s a fascinating thing. I could write a book on marriage called ‘Don’t Leave.’”

Aside from their roles in Hollywood Curtis, 64, and Guest, 75, are also parents. They have also raised two daughters together: Annie Guest and Ruby Guest, who came out as transgender in July 2020.

Interested to know more about Curtis and Guest's relationship history? Keep reading to learn more.

Jamie Lee Curtis and Christopher Guest in 2010. John Shearer / WireImage

Curtis knew she would marry Guest after seeing his picture in 'Rolling Stone'

Curtis has frequently recalled their meet cute, which technically began when she saw a photo of Guest and his "Spinal Tap" co-stars in Rolling Stone magazine in 1984.

"I married Chris five months after seeing his picture in Rolling Stone," Curtis said in Interview Magazine. "I said out loud to my friend, the late, great Debra Hill, 'Oh, I’m going to marry that guy.'"

"Debra said, 'Oh, I know him, and he’s with your agency. I tried to get him in a movie.' So I called the agent, left my number, but Chris never called me. And then I ran in to him at a restaurant."

Jamie Lee Curtis and Christopher Guest at the "Perfect" Premiere in NYC in 1985. Ron Galella / Getty Images

Curtis went into more detail about their restaurant run-in in an interview with Interview.

“He was sitting about 10 feet away and he looked at me and kind of nodded. I made a gesture, like, ‘Hi, I’m the one who called you. I was sitting with Melanie Griffith and Steven Bauer, and I looked down at my plate and whispered, ‘Oh my God, I called this guy and he never called me back and there he is.’ At that moment, Chris got up to leave. He shrugged his shoulders, and basically waved goodbye. Not a word was exchanged," she said.

But he did call the next day, and from there the relationship was swift. "He had kept my number. That was June 28, 1984, and I married him four months later, on December 18," she said.

On Nick Offerman and Megan Mullaly's podcast, Guest said he knew, on his first date with Curtis, that she was "the one."

"It was a moment of just knowing. This feeling of, 'This is the real thing,' and knowing that," he said.

The couple shares 2 children, Annie and Ruby

The couple adopted their first child, Annie Guest, after she was born on Dec. 13, 1986. Annie Guest is now a dance instructor, per an interview Curtis did with AARP.

Ten years, later in March 1996, Curtis and Guest adopted their next child, Ruby. In 2021, they shared that their second child, Ruby Guest, a computer gaming editor, came out as transgender.

Jamie Lee Curtis and her daughters Ruby and Annie Guest. Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Speaking to AARP, Curtis revealed that she and Guest “have watched in wonder and pride as our son became our daughter Ruby. And she and her fiancé will get married next year at a wedding that I will officiate.”

Ruby Guest married her partner, Kynthia, in May in an outdoor World of Warcraft-themed ceremony in her parents' backyard, where Annie Guest also had her wedding.

Her marriage advice? 'Marry your opposite'

Curtis shared more about her relationship with Guest in a Good Housekeeping profile from 2018. Her biggest piece of advice: Marry your opposite.

“My husband and I are opposites. We have been for 33 years, and we always will be," Curtis said. "He’s an intellectual, and I was from the movie star/alcoholic/drug addict side, where ­education was not the most important thing. We don’t listen to the same radio station, we don’t read the same paper, we don’t go to bed at the same time."

However, they do find common ground in their literary taste.

"But we read the same history books. For our 30th anniversary we both read a book called 'Undaunted Courage,' the story of Lewis and Clark. Then we took eight friends and retraced a section of the Missouri River in canoes that followed the path of their expedition. We’re a little nerdy.”

Curtis wrote a song for him for their anniversary

Curtis wrote her husband an original song for their 35th wedding anniversary. In an interview with AARP in July 2021, she shared some of the lyrics: “I feel safe when I drive up and see that you are home.”

Curtis explained, "That’s the long marriage. It’s the safety of knowing his car is in the garage, that I’m not alone, and that he’s here."

They celebrated Curtis' 1st Academy Award nomination together

After being nominated for a best supporting actress Oscar for her role in the film “Everything Everywhere All at Onc," Curtis posted a photo of her hugging her husband on Instagram.

"THIS IS WHAT SURPRISE LOOKS LIKE!" she wrote.