While she is often known as Lindsay Lohan’s onscreen mother in “Freaky Friday,” Jamie Lee Curtis has two children in real life.

The “Everything Everywhere All at Once” star and her husband, director Christopher Guest, share daughters Annie, 36, and Ruby, 26. After struggling with infertility, the pair adopted both of their children.

“Adoption was the only way for us to have a family,” Curtis, the daughter of actors Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis, said in a 1997 interview for Pact’s Point of View newsletter.

The year prior, Curtis, along with illustrator Laura Cornell, released “Tell Me Again About the Night I Was Born,” a children’s book centering around a child wanting to relive the tale of their adoption. The story, she said, “was written to let children who joined their families through adoption know that their own birth stories were exciting, too.”

And the “Knives Out” actor continues to be there for both of her grown children. When her youngest daughter came out as transgender in 2020, the actor and her husband of 38 years were accepting.

Speaking to People magazine at the time, Curtis said, “I am here to support Ruby. That is my job. Just as it is to care and love and support her older sister Annie in her journeys.”

Here’s everything you need to know about her two kids.

What to know about Annie Guest

Curtis and Guest welcomed their first daughter, Annie, in December 1986 through an open adoption. Both the birth parents and Curtis and her husband, as the adoptive parents, met and mutually chose each other through an attorney, according to Curtis.

Annie’s adoption process was different for Curtis and Guest because of their fame, she said.

“It’s a look in their eyes — they’re afraid to look straight at you; they treat you like royalty; they’re very self-conscious,” Curtis said in 1997. “But when we met Annie’s birth mother and she said, ‘Hi, I’m happy to meet you,’ it was like, boom, it was OK. I knew we could adopt.”

Just like her parents, Annie is pursuing a career in the arts. After receiving a Bachelor of Arts in dance and drama, as well as American studies, from Kenyon College, Curtis’ eldest daughter became a dance instructor. She currently trains young dancers at the A Squared Academy of Dance in Santa Monica, California.

In July 2019, Annie married Jason Wolf in a backyard ceremony at Curtis’ home. The actor shared the news on Instagram, showering her eldest daughter and new son-in-law with love.

“A loving, familial blending with laughs and tears and truth,” Curtis wrote.

What to know about Ruby Guest

The couple added a second child to their family, Ruby, in March 1996.

While the two had “sought out” Annie, a “set of circumstances occurred, all of which were celestial” led to their adoption of Ruby, Curtis said in 1997.

“It was serendipitous and involved a friend of mine who died last year,” she said at the time. “Five or six events came together, all of which resulted in our family growing within four days.”

Ruby came out as transgender in 2020. While she had planned on telling her parents she was transgender in person, Ruby ultimately sent her mom a text sharing the news.

“It was scary — just the sheer fact of telling them something about me they didn’t know,” Ruby told People at the time. “It was intimidating — but I wasn’t worried. They had been so accepting of me my entire life.”

And Curtis has been a strong advocate for the transgender community. In an Instagram post on her daughter’s birthday last year, the actor shared her support for all families of transgender children impacted by conservative legislatures.

“As a proud parent of my trans daughter I VOW to use my freedom of speech and my right to vote to SUPPORT my child and ALL children trying to live FREELY as who they are,” she wrote.

In May 2022, Ruby and her partner, Kynthia, tied the knot in a cosplay (short for “costume play”) wedding. Curtis, who officiated the nuptials, held the “World of Warcraft”-themed celebration in her backyard — about three years after Annie’s ceremony in the same location.