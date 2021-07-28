Jamie Lee Curtis shares how husband Christopher Guest makes her feel 'safe'

Sometimes, it's the little things that truly make you feel happy in a marriage.

That's one of the many important lessons Jamie Lee Curtis has learned in the 36 years that she's been married to actor/director Christopher Guest.

In a new interview with AARP, the 62-year-old says she considers herself a "deep, serious romantic" and calls Guest her "one and only." But the actor also emphasized that she has a pretty pragmatic view of marriage and appreciates the security that comes with being in a relationship much more than grand displays of affection.

For instance, on the couple's 35th wedding anniversary, Curtis wrote her husband a song and the chorus includes the following lyrics that many longtime couples can relate to: “I feel safe when I drive up and see that you are home."

While reflecting on the song, Curtis explained why the sentiment behind the lyrics means so much to her.

“That's the long marriage. It's the safety of knowing his car is in the garage, that I'm not alone, and that he's here."

At the same time, Curtis isn't one to turn romantic gestures away and she regularly watches surprise wedding proposal videos on YouTube. The actor told AARP she's a sucker for ones where flash mobs dance to the Bruno Mars song "Marry You."

“That first moment of pledging yourselves to each other, that hope and thrill, is really the start of the marriage. There's just something magical there, between the reality of it and the beautiful unknown of it. That's marriage. And that's life," she said.

In December, Curtis and Guest celebrated their 36th wedding anniversary and the actor shared a photo from early on in their relationship on her Instagram page. In the black-and-white snapshot, the couple holds hands and smiles for the camera, and Curtis sent a sweet shoutout to her main squeeze in the caption.

"One of the longest relationships I’ve had seeking comfort and contact and connection is with Chris. Today marks the 36th anniversary of our wedding. My hand in his. Then and now. Connected through our children and family and friends it became the links in our human emotional chain that have seen each of us through triumph and tragedy," she wrote.

In March, Curtis spoke with TODAY's Hoda Kotb about a few unpredictable moments that led to her eventual marriage with Curtis.

"I met my husband by seeing his picture in a magazine and saying out loud to a friend of mine, 'I'm going to marry that dude,' and married him four months later," she said. "So the truth of the matter is life hinged for me on a couple seconds that I didn't see coming."

The couple said "I do" in 1984 and share two children: a 34-year-old daughter named Annie Guest and a 25-year-old son named Thomas Guest.