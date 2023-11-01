Hoda and Jenna react to being serenaded by Usher: 'We've been Usher-ed'

Hoda and Jenna are going to need a minute.

The ladies were swooning when Usher gave them a special serenade set to his classic "There Goes My Baby" on Nov. 1 on TODAY.

"We’ve been 'Usher-ed,' and we’re never going to be the same," Jenna Bush Hager said.

"Never," Hoda Kotb said. "Never, ever."

Hoda and Jenna, who interviewed the R&B superstar about his upcoming Super Bowl halftime show, asked the singer if he had plans to serenade a lucky woman during his performance, similar to the way he does at his Las Vegas residency.

While Usher didn't reveal whether a serenade would be a part of his Super Bowl performance, he apparently had plans for one during his TODAY appearance.

"Right now I have two very, very amazing lucky ladies," he said. "Music please."

Usher then handed Hoda and Jenna a rose each as he sang along to "There Goes My Baby." He sauntered to the couch where he put an arm around each of them.

"I like the whispering," Hoda said. "We are going to Vegas! We. Are. Going. To. Vegas!"

Jenna needed to fan herself when it was over.

"Can you tell that I'm blushing?" she said. "Am I still here?"

It was just a small taste of the intimate moments Usher has had at his residency shows at the Park MGM with lucky female fans and celebrities like Jessica Alba, Taraji P. Henson, Issa Rae and Keke Palmer.

"By the way, we kind of understand what goes on at those (concerts)," Hoda said.

"We don't kind of understand, we get it!" Jenna said. "Oh my gosh. We don't know where to go with this interview."

"You've been 'Usher-ed,'" Usher said.

He then invited them to come one of his shows, which run until Dec. 2. His final show of the run will mark the 100th concert of a residency that began in 2021.

Just a few months after his residency wraps up, he will be on the stage at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas to perform on Feb. 11 at halftime of the Super Bowl. His next album, "Coming Home," will be released that day.

"This is the stage that we've all celebrated some of the most incredible, legendary artists of all time," he said. "And now I'm granted that opportunity to be able to perform for the world. It's a bucket-list (item)."