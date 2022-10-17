Usher serenaded Issa Rae at his concert and fans are going wild

Issa Rae can now check “be personally serenaded by Usher” off her to-do list.

The “Insecure” creator and star, 37, lived out the dream of countless fans over the weekend when Usher invited her onstage during a show from his Las Vegas residency and gave her a one-on-one performance of “Superstar” from his 2004 album, “Confessions.”

In a clip of the sweet moment shared on Usher's Instagram page, he holds hands with Rae as he croons the song while appearing to gaze directly into Rae’s eyes.

“Issa, do you mind if I just sing a couple songs to you? Can I just serenade you a little bit?” the Grammy winner, 44, can be heard saying to the Emmy nominee.

He then leads Rae onto the stage and invites her to sit down next to him, saying, “I want you to just sit right here with me.”

In another video clip Rae shared in her Instagram story, which she annotated with a single shocked-face emoji, she looks flustered but thrilled as she waves at the crowd.

“Show was amazing,” Rae also wrote in her story.

Rae may be staying relatively calm about the moment on social media, but it’s safe to say fans have still not recovered.

“NOT @IssaRae GETTING SERENADED BY @Usher,” one fan gushed on Twitter.

“Sorry but how did issa rae not cry in front of usher singing all up in her face like that? i think i’d actually collapse,” author Taylor-Dior Rumble wrote.

Director Ava DuVernay also chimed in, commenting “Yeassss!!!!!” on Usher’s Instagram post about the moment.

Another fan pretty much summed it up with a comment on Usher's Instagram post, writing, "Yep, Issa is all of us in this moment."

Usher’s Las Vegas residency has been full of surprises. The tables were turned when legendary singer Anita Baker surprised him a few days ago onstage with a soulful version of the “Happy Birthday” song in honor of his 44th birthday.

“The icon Anita Baker! My favorite auntie, thank you for this surprise bday moment,” he wrote on Instagram, sharing a video of the moment. “You got me!”