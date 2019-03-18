Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 18, 2019, 9:57 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

The new season of "The Bachelorette" doesn't start until May, but we've got a first look at the show's star, Hannah Brown, right now.

"Bachelorette" creator Mike Fleiss on Monday tweeted a glamorous photo of 24-year-old Brown posing with the show's host, Chris Harrison.

The pic finds Brown in a curve-hugging, shimmery silver dress featuring a thigh-high slit.

"Wow," Fleiss captioned it.

He followed that up with a photo of Brown beaming in a cheery pink jacket — with dozens of colorful roses just behind her. "Good choice!!!" Fleiss wrote.

The Miss Alabama USA 2018 made it to Week 7 while competing for Colton Underwood's heart on "The Bachelor" this past season.

Hannah Brown was all smiles during "The Bachelor" season 23 finale. John Fleenor / ABC

During the show's finale last week, fans learned Brown would search for love again as the new Bachelorette.

During a visit to "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" on Monday, the former pageant queen opened up about what she's looking for in a husband.

Her future fellow, she said, should be "good-looking" and "kind" and should have a "good heart."

Above all, she hopes to share a real connection with him.

"I want at the end of this to know that they know me and know every part of me, and not just some version of myself that I packaged together and was like, 'Do you like this?'" she told DeGeneres, adding, "I think I've done that in the past.

"The good and the bad," said Brown, "and I want that in return."