March 12, 2019, 2:18 AM GMT / Source: TODAY By Erin Clements

And the final rose goes to ... no one?!

The 23rd season of "The Bachelor" wraps this week, and Monday night's dramatic installment of the two-part finale saw finalists Tayshia Adams and Hannah Godwin tearfully leave the show. Colton Underwood opted to hold out for Cassie Randolph — even after she revealed she didn't reciprocate his feelings in last week's episode, prompting the much-hyped moment in which he jumped over a fence in frustration.

Underwood first delivered the news to Adams, a 28-year-old phlebotomist from Corona Del Mar, California, explaining, "In my heart, I know I can't love two people. My heart's with somebody else. I love Cassie."

Josh Vertucci / ABC

Next, he broke it off with Godwin, a 23-year-old content creator from Birmingham, Alabama, who'd won his first impression rose earlier in the season. "I didn't think it was going to be like this," he told her. "I thought it was going to be you. You still remind me of home."

"It was the ultimate rejection," Godwin later told host Chris Harrison.

After their departure, Underwood again emphasized that he still loved Randolph, proclaiming, "I don’t want to leave here without her."

The episode ended with Underwood approaching Randolph for a second chance, and Harrison's assurance that viewers would find out what ensued in Tuesday night's conclusion.

During the March 4 episode, Randolph told Underwood she was confused by her feelings, after her dad said she seemed "conflicted" about the relationship and declined to give his blessing. "I don't know if I'm going to get there," she admitted.

“I don’t care if you’re about to leave," Underwood assured her. "I’m not going to stop fighting for you.”

Underwood, a former NFL linebacker, previously vied for Becca Kufrin's heart on the 14th season of "The Bachelorette." Ultimately, Kufrin chose medical sales rep Garrett Yrigoyen in the season finale.