March 15, 2019, 9:17 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Former "Bachelorette" star Rachel Lindsay is raising eyebrows by suggesting the show's new star, Hannah Brown, isn't right for the part.

In a recent interview, Lindsay, 33, who found love with fiancé Bryan Abasolo on season 13 of the ABC reality dating competition, implied that Brown, 24, may be too young to settle down.

Lindsay believes producers should cast "older" Bachelors and Bachelorettes who are ready for marriage.

"If you’re wanting somebody who’s committed to marriage and a proposal, and I guess to embody what the ideals of the show are, then you’re going to have to choose older," the attorney, who was 31 when her season of "The Bachelorette" was filmed, told Page Six this week.

The Texas native cited herself and Arie Luyendyk Jr., who was 36 during his season of "The Bachelor," as examples of "Bachelor"/"Bachelorette" stars who were ready to walk down the aisle.

"Arie — even though it was quite unconventional — it worked out," Lindsay said.

Hannah Brown was all smiles next to "The Bachelor" host Chris Harrison during the show's season 23 finale on Tuesday night. ABC

Brown made it to Week 7 while competing for Colton Underwood's heart this season on "The Bachelor." Prior to her elimination, the Miss Alabama USA 2018 had a nasty rivalry on the show with another pageant queen, Miss North Carolina USA 2018 Caelynn Miller-Keyes.

During the show's finale on Tuesday night, fans learned Brown would search for love again as the new Bachelorette.

Lindsay told Us Weekly that her objection to Brown was "nothing personal."

"I separate the two: friends and ('The Bachelor')," she explained. "I think Hannah B. is very, very nice. If I was 23 and in that house, I would have the time of my life. If she happens to find love, that’s great! But she wasn’t my first choice or my favorite."

She said her fellow "Bachelor" season 21 contestants Danielle Maltby and Kristina Schulman would have been better picks.

"I think they’re two women that people want to see find love," she explained. "You’ve seen their hearts broken multiple times in different ways, and they’ve both been very outspoken about that."

The new season of "The Bachelorette" kicks off May 13 on ABC.