Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 13, 2019, 4:06 AM GMT / Source: TODAY By Shane Lou

Hannah B., it’s your turn to hand out roses.

Hannah Brown, a contestant on the just–concluded season of “The Bachelor,” will star as the new Bachelorette this summer. ABC made it official Tuesday night during part two of the “Bachelor” season finale.

The Miss Alabama USA 2018 is excited to meet all of her suitors and potentially find the love of her life.

"It didn't happen for me with my first time around," Brown, 24, said. "But I do believe that it can happen, and I'm just really just so grateful and honored that people saw my heart and that I get to continue showing that and that somebody will hopefully share their heart with me."

She didn't waste any time as the new Bachelorette — she met five of the men on Tuesday night, and even gave a rose to one of them.

Hannah B. wasn't able to make a long-lasting connection with Colton on "The Bachelor," but she'll get another shot at love this summer. Josh Vertucci / ABC

Brown made it to Week 7 of “The Bachelor” before Colton Underwood sent her home during a one-on-one date. Prior to her elimination, she had a rivalry on the show with another pageant queen, Miss North Carolina USA 2018 Caelynn Miller-Keyes.

Brown’s biography on the “Bachelor” website offers a few clues on the kind of guy she’ll be looking for once she begins filming “The Bachelorette.” The bio points out that she likes it when her date opens all the doors and pulls her chair out for her; her favorite type of music is country; and she loves board games. Make a note of this, future “Bachelorette” contestants!

We’ll get to follow Brown’s journey as the Bachelorette when the new season kicks off May 13 on ABC.