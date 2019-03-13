Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 13, 2019, 5:22 AM GMT / Source: TODAY By Shane Lou

Colton Underwood followed his heart on “The Bachelor” season finale this week, and while he may be in love, he is not engaged.

Part two of the finale, which aired Tuesday night, picked up where part one left off: with Underwood reconnecting with Cassie Randolph, desperately hoping for another chance with her after she broke things off with him in last week's episode.

"We're going to take this day by day and figure it out," he assured her, before telling her about his infamous fence jump. (She laughed.)

Randolph still had reservations about their future together, but after a final date she felt more confident in their romance and she accepted a fantasy-suite invitation. And now ...

"We're in love!" Underwood gushed to host Chris Harrison during an interview in front of a studio audience.

While Underwood and Randolph, a 23-year-old speech pathologist from California, are an item (again), he has not proposed to her. Harrison asked them if they're planning to get engaged.

"It's definitely something we've talked about," Randolph answered.

"We still have a lot of room to grow in our relationship. We're enjoying dating right now," Underwood added. (He did refer to Randolph as his "future fiancé" and "future wife" in an Instagram post.)

Of course, Harrison couldn't help but wonder if Underwood lost his virginity to Randolph in the fantasy suite. Underwood played coy.

"I know I've been very open and candid about my virginity," he said. "But since there are two of us now in this relationship, it’s something that we’re going to keep to ourselves."

Colton and Cassie, seen here in the season premiere, will continue their relationship away from the cameras. ABC via Getty Images

Underwood’s romance with Randolph appeared to end on the March 4 episode of “The Bachelor,” when she expressed doubts about her feelings for him. "I don't know if I'm going to get there," she told him.

Still, Underwood refused to give up on her. In part one of the season finale on Monday night, Underwood ended his relationships with Tayshia Adams and Hannah Godwin. It wasn’t easy for him to say goodbye to either woman, but as he told Adams, "My heart's with somebody else. I love Cassie."

Before he became the Bachelor, Underwood, a former NFL player, was a contestant on Becca Kufrin’s season of “The Bachelorette” in 2018. Kufrin ultimately chose her current fiancé, Garrett Yrigoyen.

This year’s Bachelorette is a familiar face to those who watched Underwood’s “Bachelor” season: Hannah Brown. ABC announced Tuesday night the Miss Alabama USA 2018 will take over the role this summer.