What you didn't see on the 'Bachelorette' finale: Arie's secret meeting with Becca

Months after he jilted Becca Kufrin in a stunning twist on "The Bachelor," Arie Luyendyk Jr. had a secret visit with her before she revealed her own big choice on Monday night's season finale of "The Bachelorette."

Not only that, he took along the woman he ultimately chose over Kufrin.

The 36-year-old real estate agent and former race car driver revealed on Instagram that he and fiancée Lauren Burnham, 26, had a cordial meeting with Kufrin. The footage, however, never made it on "The Bachelorette."

"Lauren and I flew to the Maldives at 'The Bachelor' and Becca’s request,'' he wrote on Monday. "It’s a conversation that unfortunately won’t be shown but it was really positive for all of us.

"You can imagine this trip could have been very difficult for Lauren but she has supported and stood by me in all of this...I thank and love her every day because of that. We wish Becca all the happiness in the world and can’t wait to see how tonight goes!"

Kufrin, 28, gave her final rose to Garrett Yrigoyen over fellow finalist Blake Horstmann to cap the 14th season of "The Bachelorette." Yrigoyen, a 29-year-old medical sales rep from Reno, Nevada, proposed to her during a trip to the Maldives.

Becca and Garrett share a kiss in the "Bachelorette" finale. Paul Hebert / ABC

"Since day one, I saw something in you," she told Yrigoyen. "You reminded me of home and you reminded me of the most important man in my life, and that was my dad."

It looks like everything turned out for the best, as Luyendyk and Burnham remain engaged and plan to wed in Hawaii, while Kufrin has now found love with Yrigoyen.

