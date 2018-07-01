Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

And the final rose goes to ... Garrett!

The 14th season of "The Bachelorette" came to an end Monday night with a dramatic three-hour episode that saw finalists Blake Horstmann and Garrett Yrigoyen compete for Becca Kufrin's affection.

Becca Kufrin chose between finalists Blake and Garrett in Monday's finale of "The Bachelorette." Paul Hebert / ABC

Ultimately, the 28-year-old publicist from Minnesota accepted a proposal from Yrigoyen, a 29-year-old medical sales rep from Reno, Nevada, during a trip to the Maldives.

Horstmann was sent home at the final rose ceremony, after Kufrin explained, "There's just one piece with somebody else that I'm not ready to say goodbye to."

"I didn't expect this," Horstmann replied during the tearful exchange. "I don't think anybody can make you as happy as I can. How could I be so wrong?"

Later onstage, during the live portion of the finale, Horstmann graciously told Kufrin, "I feel so lucky and so fortunate that you were my Bachelorette, because I honestly can't imagine anyone else and I wouldn't have wanted anyone else."

Becca and Garrett share a kiss in the "Bachelorette" finale. Paul Hebert / ABC

Finally it was time for Kufrin and Yrigoyen to get engaged.

"Since day one, I saw something in you," she told Yrigoyen, who took home the first impression rose earlier this season. "You reminded me of home and you reminded me of the most important man in my life, and that was my dad."

"You're my world," Yrigoyen told Kufrin before getting down on one knee and proposing with a Neil Lane sparkler.

Becca and Blake go for a bike ride in the three-hour "Bachelorette" finale. Paul Hebert / ABC

Kufrin previously vied for Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s heart on the 22nd season of "The Bachelor." Luyendyk popped the question to Kufrin, but in a move reminiscent of Jason Mesnick's season, changed his mind and proposed to runner-up Lauren Burnham instead. Luyendyk and Burnham are still engaged and plan to wed in Hawaii.