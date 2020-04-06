The coronavirus outbreak can't stop Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani from entertaining their fans, whether it's with their flirty banter or musical talents.

The couple planned to attend the 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards Sunday night, but the event was postponed until September. Its time slot was instead replaced with "ACM Presents: Our Country," and various artists like Carrie Underwood and Shania Twain performed from their homes.

Shelton, 43, and Stefani, 50, participated from their Oklahoma residence and warmed viewers' hearts with a sweet rendition of "Nobody But You," which the lovebirds recorded together for Shelton's most recent album, “Fully Loaded: God’s Country."

The performance started with the country star sharing a little bit about his "lockdown" with the former No Doubt singer.

"We happen to be in Oklahoma, hiding away from everybody, doing what we're supposed to do, and we're also doing what I think everybody else must be doing, which is drinking all day," he joked.

Stefani laughed in response, "Not me! What are you talking about?"

Her beau quipped back, "Me!" before getting to the meat of the performance.

"We planned on being at the ACM Awards tonight, and clearly that's not happening," Shelton said. "And we wanted to sing this song there, but we're here."

Then he asked Stefani if she was interested in joining him.

"Mhm," she replied with a smile.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani attend the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017, in Las Vegas, Nevada. John Shearer / Getty Images for dcp

The hitmakers then launched into an acoustic version of the song "Nobody But You," which was released in December. Throughout the performance, Shelton, on guitar, and Stefani, on backup vocals, looked intently at each other while swaying and smiling.

At the end, Shelton repeated a simple message: "Stay safe, everybody." But the second time he said it, he slurred a bit, prompting his longtime girlfriend to erupt in laughter before resting her head on his shoulder.

Shelton's been doing an excellent job staying busy in quarantine, namely by changing up his hairstyle. Just a couple of days after the ACM Awards were rescheduled, he announced on Twitter his plans to revive his mullet and claimed that Stefani was on board with decision.

"I have an announcement. With basically EVERYTHING I had scheduled being canceled for the foreseeable further @gwenstefani and I have made a decision together. I am growing my mullet back as a symbol of hope or some s--- like that... Anyway it’s coming back! For real. Stay tuned..." he wrote.

Quarantine mullet update 3/26/2020... @gwenstefani has decided to take it to the next level.. Stripes. pic.twitter.com/XZJzWOoAd5 — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) March 26, 2020

A little over a week later, Shelton provided fans with an update, tweeting: "@gwenstefani has decided to take it to the next level.. Stripes."

During Sunday night's appearance, however, the mullet was nowhere to be seen. Thank goodness for baseball caps!