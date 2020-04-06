Watch Carrie Underwood belt out 'Drinking Alone' while drinking alone on her couch

Carrie Underwood has taken her hit song “Drinking Alone” quite literally.

The country superstar performed the tune Sunday night during CBS' “ACM Presents: Our Country” from the comfort of her couch in Nashville while she remains in quarantine to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

“Hey, everybody, I am sorry we can’t all be together in person tonight, but I’m glad we can still find ways to be connected and to celebrate community and the healing power of music,” she said while introducing her song.

“So let’s continue to support each other and stay strong until we can all be together again. But right now we have to find things to do while we’re along together, right? I have an idea,” the Grammy winner said while picking up a glass of wine on a table next to her and taking a sip.

Carrie Underwood was drinking alone with millions of people watching. CBS/ Youtube

"So, this song actually seems to be striking a chord more than ever with a lot of you these days, especially while so many of us are riding things out at home. Just remember, though, we’re not really alone. We are alone together. And that is exactly how we’re going to get through this mess," Underwood said before she started her performance.

After the 2005 “American Idol” champ wrapped up the song, she once again grabbed her glass of wine.

“Cheers,” she said, taking a sip.

“ACM Presents: Our Country” aired in lieu of the scheduled Academy of Country Music Awards, which was postponed due to the coronavirus. The ceremony has been moved to Sept. 16.

While not an awards show, Sunday night’s special did feature an impressive array of talent from the world of country music performing from home, including Underwood, Keith Urban, Lady Antebellum, Shania Twain, Brad Paisley and Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani.