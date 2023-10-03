Blake Shelton wrote a gushy birthday post for Gwen Stefani, and Carson Daly's reaction was hilarious

It’s Gwen Stefani’s birthday, and Blake Shelton is showing his lady some love, while Carson Daly is cracking jokes.

To celebrate the “Luxurious” singer’s 54th birthday on Oct. 3, the country crooner shared a black-and-white photo of the two lovingly looking at each other.

“Happy Birthday to my favorite all time person ever born in any time period in the history of mankind!!!!! I love you @gwenstefani!!!!!!!!!!” Shelton captioned the sweet Instagram post.

The sweet sentiment didn’t go unnoticed by the couple’s fans, but it was Carson's comment that got people laughing.

The TODAY co-host replied on the post, “Get a room...” while adding a green throwing-up face.

Many people replied to Carson with laughing-crying emoji, while one person wrote, “I was gonna say ‘how rude’ before I saw who commented. lol.”

The banter is nothing new between the longtime friends. Aside from knowing Stefani since his “Total Request Live” days, Carson also worked alongside the singer and Shelton on “The Voice," where the now-married couple met.

As the host of “The Voice,” Carson witnessed Stefani and Shelton’s love blossom and was the couple’s officiant at their 2021 wedding.

Stefani also received birthday love from her current “Voice” colleague John Legend, who wrote, “Happy birthday Gwen!” on Shelton’s post. Camila Cabello, Brie and Nikki Garcia, and more wished her a happy birthday too.

Stefani recently chatted with TODAY.com about being a part of the NBC singing competition show without her husband, who ended his 23-season run earlier this year.

“It’s really different being on the show without him, obviously,” she said. “I miss him so bad on the show ... but at the same time, it hasn’t been as hard as I thought it was going to be.”

She said with a laugh that she doesn't ask him for advice or try to discuss what's going on on the set: “I feel like I have to be careful pillow-talk-wise because I don’t want him to have PTSD. You know, we don’t really talk about (the show) that much.”

She added that “sometimes I’ll tell him, like, one thing that happened,” but he hears what's going on because of the coaches' group text.