A John Legend look-alike joined the singer's 'Voice' team, setting us up for a confusing season

It’s not how a “Voice” contestant sounded that had people talking on the Oct. 2 episode of the NBC singing competition. It’s how he looked.

The episode featured more blind auditions and included a 34-year-old singer from Sacramento, California, named Talakai who happens to look a lot like John Legend.

Talakai belted out Sam Smith’s “Stay With Me,” prompting Legend, who returned for the show's 24th season, to be the first coach to turn his chair, followed by Reba McEntire a short time later.

Legend could immediately sense he had found what looked like his long-lost twin.

“Wait till you see his face,” he said before fellow coaches Gwen Stefani and Niall Horan turned around after Talakai wrapped up his performance.

“I’m looking at myself,” he continued. “Like a taller, more handsome version of myself onstage.”

Legend said he gets photos of people saying they look like him, but he doesn’t always agree.

“And then I turn around and look at you and we have the same haircut,” he said, drawing laughs. “He really, legitimately looks like me.”

Talakai said he’s used to hearing the comparisons.

“Every day at work I get it. In school, they used to sing ‘Ordinary People’ down the hallway, all the time,” he said.

The resemblance is uncanny. NBC

Looks aside, Legend liked what he heard from Talakai and heaped praise on him.

“I love the richness in your voice, the tone,” he said. “I know for sure you have the ability to be so great on this show. Get a little more storytelling into it, it’ll make it so you’re undeniable to everybody.”

Perhaps not surprisingly, Talakai chose to team up with Legend, who then hopped out of his chair and took a selfie with his new protégé and doppelgänger, whom he called “one of the most handsome men I’ve ever seen.”