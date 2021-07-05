Carson Daly officiated Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's wedding

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton finally tied the knot — and Carson Daly officiated the wedding!

Stefani shared the news on her Instagram account on Monday with a clip of her showing off her veil and wearing a white robe with the caption "July 3rd 2021 ❤️gx."

The stunning ceremony took place Saturday night at Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch, in a chapel that Shelton built for Stefani on the property. Approximately 40 guests attended the wedding — the couple's immediate family and friends.

Shelton hinted that the wedding would be this summer when he joined TODAY with Hoda & Jenna in March.

"I'm afraid if she and I wait until next November, then I'm right back into 'The Voice' cycle again, and I really want to be able to have plenty of time before and after, so hopefully this summer," Shelton said.

The couple announced their engagement in October 2020, after five years of dating. Stefani shared a photo on Instagram of her showing off her engagement ring while giving Shelton a kiss.

Shelton shared the same image, writing, "Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020... And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!"

Stefani, 51, and Shelton, 45, began their relationship in 2015 after getting close as coaches on “The Voice.”

In January, Stefani shared a laugh with TODAY co-anchors Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie when Carson recalled telling the couple to "pump the brakes" when they first started dating.

Carson, who’s hosted “The Voice” since it premiered in 2011, opened up about his friendship with Shelton while reflecting on the singing competition show’s 10th anniversary earlier this year.

“He’s become one of the closest people in my life, to be honest with you,” Carson said. “We're very close, which is ironic because I — obviously, you know, I’m a producer on the show, I'm involved in recruiting coaches. I've talked some people into doing the show. And he was the person I knew the least. And so it's just ironic that 10 years later, he's the one that I'm definitely closest with. Our families vacation together at this point, and so I'm very grateful.

“Aside from what the show, from an employment standpoint, has done for me and my family, you know, my friendship with Blake is probably the next best thing I've yielded by being on the show.”

Carson and Stefani are also close — having known each other for over 25 years. Both from Southern California, they met when he was a rising radio DJ on the scene and No Doubt was just blowing up. Years later, they reconnected when she became a coach on “The Voice" and from there, they developed a sweet bond.

“It’s pretty crazy that I’ve known @gwenstefani since 1995,” Carson wrote in an Instagram caption back in 2019. “Here she’s on my afternoon radio show in San Jose, Ca. #TragicKingdom was released in Oct that yr. Now, almost 25 yrs later we work together @nbcthevoice She is the realist, sweetest, most talented & just down right coolest person I know. Grateful for our friendship. @blakeshelton You got a keeper my brother!”Tune into TODAY tomorrow — Carson will be sharing more details and pics of the ceremony and more.

