Gisele Bündchen’s Instagram comment is raising questions about Tom Brady relationship

So, what exactly is going on in Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s marriage? That’s the question people are asking, especially after the supermodel commented with an emoji that raised eyebrows in a social media post.

Life coach Jay Shetty had posted a quote on Instagram that read: “You can’t be in a committed relationship with someone who is inconsistent with you."

Bündchen liked the comment and added a prayer emoji, adding to speculation that her union with Brady is on the rocks.

TODAY has reached out to Brady and Bündchen’s representative for comment.

The chatter that they are splitting has grown louder in the wake of news earlier this month that they had hired separate divorce lawyers.

Brady has also talked about the importance of mental health and the pressure he faces.

“I think there’s an intense amount of stress that we all deal with, and how do you relieve stress so that you’re not inflicting so much damage on yourself through kind of stress response?” he said on the Oct. 10 episode of the “Let’s Go!” podcast.

“So (it’s) something I’ve always continued to try to work at, and it’s obviously a challenge for me and different forms of, whether it’s physical therapy or mental therapy, all those things I’ve definitely done over the years,” he added.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion also noted how he has his own issues to face.

"There are things I'm going through in my 40s and it's life and you learn to grow up and you learn to deal with life," he said.

Brady backed out of his initial retirement this past offseason, and Bündchen has talked about his desire to continue playing and how that relates to their family.

“Obviously, I have my concerns — this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” Bündchen told Elle in September. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for (them). He needs to follow his joy, too.”

How much longer Brady will continue to play remains to be seen. In July, Variety asked him when he will retire.

“Oh, God. Are you my wife?” he replied. “Seems like one of those questions where she would ask me. I’m saying one (year), but I reserve the right to change my mind.”