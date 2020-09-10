Paris Hilton is the latest celebrity to weigh-in on Britney Spears' conservatorship, and the fan fueled Free Britney movement that aims to allow the pop icon to be the sole decision maker about her life and finances.

"I saw her this summer," Hilton told Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM radio show. "We had dinners... saw her in Malibu and I just.. I love her so much and I just feel if you're an adult you should be able to live your life and not be controlled."

Hilton relates this to her new documentary, "This Is Paris," which profiles the alleged abuse she experienced when attending a boarding school during her teenage years.

"I think maybe that stems from me being controlled so much so I can understand how that would feel and I can't imagine right now if that was still happening to me," Hilton, 39, explained.

Hilton and Spears at the 2008 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles. Christopher Polk / FilmMagic

"After just working her whole life and working so hard... she's just this icon. I just feel like she has no control of her life whatsoever and I just don't think that's fair."

When asked by Cohen if Hilton talked to her about these sensitive issues during their dinner dates over the summer, Hilton said no.

"I don't like bringing things up like that," Hilton explained. "She's so sweet and so innocent and such a nice girl and we just talk about happy things. It's like music, fashion... I don't know, just fun things. I never like to bring up negative things or make people feel uncomfortable, so I've never talked about it with her."

Britney Spears, Sean "Diddy" Combs, Paris Hilton and Dallas Austin in September 2007. Johnny Nunez / WireImage

This isn’t the first time the former "The Simple Life" star has spoken about Spears’ situation. In August, she told the Sunday Times that “it breaks my heart that people have so much control over her.”

“It’s not fair to be an adult and be treated like a child,” she added. “I can’t imagine having to live my life like that.”

Britney Spears on July 22, 2019. Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images

Spears, 38, has been under a conservatorship since 2008 after suffering several mental breakdowns. The arrangement has always been controversial among some of Spears' fans, who believe it is being used to manipulate and control the pop icon. In court documents from August, the pop star's attorney, Samuel D. Ingham III, said Spears was "strongly opposed" to the idea of her father Jamie Spears returning as "the conservator of her person."

Her father has dismissed the claims and called the Free Britney movement a "joke" fueled by "conspiracy theorists."

"The world don’t have a clue," he said back in August. "It’s up to the court of California to decide what’s best for my daughter. It’s no one else’s business.”

Leanne Simmons from Los Angeles gathers with supporters of Britney Spears outside a courthouse in downtown for a #FreeBritney protest as a hearing regarding Spears' conservatorship is in session on July 22, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Spears was placed in a conservatorship managed by her father, James Spears, and an attorney following her involuntary hospitalization for mental care in 2008. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Last week, Spears filed court documents in Los Angeles to oppose her father's attempt to seal parts of her ongoing case. The document, obtained by TODAY, also acknowledged that the Grammy-winner is aware of the #FreeBritney campaign.

"Far from being a conspiracy theory or a ‘joke’ as James reportedly told the media, in large part this scrutiny is a reasonable and even predictable result of James' aggressive use of the sealing procedure over the years to minimize the amount of meaningful information made available to the public," her lawyer wrote.

He also attached an article about #FreeBritney to the documents and added that Spears "welcomes and appreciates the informed support of her many fans."

Hilton is just the latest celeb to address the controversial conservatorship. Recently, Kacey Musgraves, Cher, Lance Bass and Miley Cyrus have all weighed in as well.