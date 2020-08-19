Britney Spears wants father Jamie removed as sole conservator

Britney Spears wants her dad, Jamie Spears, removed as her sole conservator.

In court documents obtained by TODAY, the pop star's attorney, Samuel D. Ingham III, said Britney Spears was "strongly opposed" to the idea of Jamie returning as "the conservator of her person."

Britney Spears and her father, Jamie, in 2006. Chris Farina / Corbis via Getty Images

The documents, which were filed Monday in the Los Angeles Superior Court, stated that Britney, 38, "strongly prefers" that Jodi Montgomery, a care manager who was assigned as her temporary conservator nearly a year ago, take on the role permanently.

The "Toxic" singer is also "strongly opposed" to Jamie Spears, 68, continuing as the sole conservator of her estate, according to the documents. Instead, Britney requested that a "qualified corporate fiduciary" manage her business affairs.

The singer and her father in February 2008, the year he was appointed her sole conservator. Jean Baptiste Lacroix / WireImage

Jamie was appointed Britney's conservator in 2008 after she suffered several public mental breakdowns following her divorce from Kevin Federline, with whom she shares sons Sean Preston, 14, and Jayden James, 13. For the first 11 years of the conservatorship, he served as co-conservator with attorney Andrew M. Wallet, who resigned from the role in 2019. Jamie relinquished his conservator power to Montgomery on a temporary basis last year after Federline filed a complaint alleging that he and Sean Preston got into an alleged altercation.

The new filings also reveal that Britney, who hasn't toured since October 2018, currently has no desire to perform. "We are now at a point where the conservatorship must be changed substantially in order to reflect the major changes in her current lifestyle and her stated wishes," the documents state.

A representative for Britney Spears did not immediately respond to TODAY's request for comment. TODAY also reached out to Jamie Spears and Jodi Montgomery for comment, but did not get responses from either party.

Fans of the singer started an online "Free Britney" campaign to demand the end of her conservatorship, believing she should be given back control of her own finances and personal decisions. Many fear the conservatorship arrangement has been used to manipulate the star, with some suggesting her recent unusual social media posts are coded messages asking for help.

In one video, Spears put on her favorite yellow top and did a bizarre spinning routine while holding flowers that she said were a surprise from her florist. She then walked back and forth, in and out of the frame.

Longtime friend Lance Bass said even he's unsure what's been going on behind-the-scenes with Britney.

"I get a lot of questions about this, but I always stay silent because I'm like, ‘I don't know.' If I had something positive or some real information to share I probably would," Bass said on the Aug. 13 episode of The Daily Popcast.

"Obviously she’s got some problems. I don’t know what she’s going through, I don’t know exactly what her diagnoses are but online these videos are definitely out of character for her," he continued. "This is kind of a new thing. So something’s going on. I think that’s why a lot of the fans are like, ‘She’s being held hostage because she’s acting so strange.'"

In an interview with the New York Post earlier this month, Britney's father, Jamie, called the #FreeBritney movement "a joke" and denied accusations from fans that he's stealing from his daughter.

“All these conspiracy theorists don’t know anything," he said. "The world don’t have a clue. It’s up to the court of California to decide what’s best for my daughter. It’s no one else’s business.”