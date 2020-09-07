Kacey Musgraves has weighed in on the #FreeBritney movement as fans continue to question whether Britney Spears is safe and why she's still under a conservatorship that controls many aspects of her life.

In a video posted to Instagram Wednesday, Spears can be seen showing off one of her favorite tops and dancing to Madonna's "La Isla Bonita." However, many have questioned whether Spears' latest posts, which often show her trying on midriff-baring tops or dancing to other artists' songs, are actually new or just old content being posted by someone in her inner circle.

In the caption to this video, Spears appeared to address the theory.

"Yes I shot a lot of footage because I have been loving my hair these days," reads the caption. Spears also used a few emojis, including eye rolls, laughs and a blushing face. She continued, "I just LOVE SHARING with all of you."

The video prompted many comments from fans of the pop star, including Musgraves.

"KEEP MAKING THEM EXPLAIN, Y'ALL," she wrote in the comments section of the post.

A representative for Musgraves was not immediately for comment.

Others responded to the 32-year-old country star with appreciation.

"Thank you for not being afraid to say something Kace," wrote on person.

Another added, "THANK YOU KACEY."

Spears has been under a conservatorship since 2008 after she suffered a mental breakdown. The court-approved agreement allows her father, Jaime Spears, to control her fortune and other major decisions in her life, such as the ability to sign new work contracts. Despite Spears' attorney telling the court that the singer was "strongly opposed" to her father being her sole conservator, the conservatorship was extended until 2021.

Last month, Cher also spoke out about the movement, expressing concern that Spears is being taken advantage of by people around her and that her best interests are not being heard.

Spears' father has dismissed the claims and called the Free Britney movement a "joke" fueled by "conspiracy theorists."

"The world don’t have a clue," he said in an interview with the New York Post in August. "It’s up to the court of California to decide what’s best for my daughter. It’s no one else’s business.”

Last week, it was reported that Spears wants her conservatorship case to be made available to the public.

The 38-year-old pop star and mom of two filed court documents Wednesday in Los Angeles to oppose her father's attempt to seal parts of her ongoing case. The document, obtained by TODAY, acknowledged that the Grammy winner is aware of the #FreeBritney campaign.

Spears' attorney wrote in the new filing that "Britney's conservatorship has attracted an unprecedented level of scrutiny from mainstream media and social media alike."

"Far from being a conspiracy theory or a ‘joke’ as James reportedly told the media, in large part this scrutiny is a reasonable and even predictable result of James' aggressive use of the sealing procedure over the years to minimize the amount of meaningful information made available to the public," he continued.

He also attached an article about #FreeBritney to the documents and added that Spears "welcomes and appreciates the informed support of her many fans."