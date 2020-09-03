Britney Spears wants her conservatorship case to be open to the public

Britney Spears wants her conservatorship case to be made open to the public.

In a move that's sure to please members of the #FreeBritney movement, the 38-year-old pop star filed court documents Wednesday in Los Angeles to oppose her father Jamie Spears' attempt to seal parts of her ongoing conservatorship case.

Britney Spears has filed court a document requesting that her ongoing conservatorship battle be made public. Gabe Ginsberg / FilmMagic

In the documents, which were obtained by TODAY, Britney Spears' lawyer, Samuel D. Ingham III, stated that the singer is "vehemently opposed to this effort by her father to keep her legal struggle hidden away in the closet as a family secret."

"Transparency is an essential component in order for this Court to earn and retain that public's confidence with respect to protective proceedings like this one," the attorney continued, adding, "In this case, it is not an exaggeration to say that the whole world is watching."

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

Spears' attorney noted that there are "no medical issues" involved in the conservatorship of Spears' estate, nor are the singer's children, Sean Preston, 14, and Jayden James, 13, involved, so there is no need for secrecy.

Britney Spears, second from right, with her family: father Jamie Spears, brother Bryan Spears, sister Jamie-Lynn Spears and mother Lynne Spears, in an undated photo. KMazur / WireImage

The document also suggests that the Grammy winner is aware of the online #FreeBritney campaign, which Spears' father dismissed as a "joke" in a recent interview with the New York Post. Fans of the singer began the campaign to demand the end of her conservatorship, believing she should be given back control of her own finances and personal decisions.

Spears' attorney wrote in the new filing that "Britney's conservatorship has attracted an unprecedented level of scrutiny from mainstream media and social media alike."

"Far from being a conspiracy theory or a ‘joke’ as James reportedly told the media, in large part this scrutiny is a reasonable and even predictable result of James' aggressive use of the sealing procedure over the years to minimize the amount of meaningful information made available to the public," he continued.

He also attached a news article about the #FreeBritney campaign to the documents, saying Spears would "like to regain some measure of personal autonomy."

He added that the singer "welcomes and appreciates the informed support of her many fans."

Wednesday's filing comes less than a month after Spears filed court documents requesting that her father be removed as her sole conservator.

Jamie Spears was appointed his daughter's conservator in 2008 after she suffered several public mental breakdowns following her divorce from Kevin Federline, with whom she shares her two sons. For the first 11 years of the conservatorship, Spears served as co-conservator with attorney Andrew M. Wallet, who resigned from the role in 2019. He relinquished his conservator power to a care manager named Jodi Montgomery on a temporary basis last year after Federline filed a complaint alleging that he and Sean Preston got into an altercation.

In last month's documents, Britney Spears' attorney stated that the singer "strongly prefers" that Montgomery take on the role of sole conservator permanently, and she requested that a "qualified corporate fiduciary" take over management of her business affairs.

A representative for Britney Spears did not immediately respond to TODAY's request for comment. TODAY also reached out to Jamie Spears, but did not get a response.