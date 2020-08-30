Cher fiercely addresses Britney Spears' conservatorship: 'Everyone in Vegas heard stories'

Cher has some strong words about the Free Britney movement and said people making money off of the singer's career are essentially treating her as a "cash cow" and not looking after her best interests.

The pop icon, who uses her Twitter to provide her unfiltered take on current events, said in a tweet on August 26 that she believed Spears "worked hard" and was the "Golden Goose" for people around her.

"Does anyone making money off her being sick want her [to get] well?" Cher asked. She concluded her first tweet saying, in part, “Someone Who Doesn’t Want Anything From Her Should Look Into Her DR.”

One fan replied to Cher noting how much Spears works.

"She has been working here in Las Vegas doing show after show," they wrote. "If she can work day in and day out, she can control her own affairs. It is sad that they take advantage of her and the court should help free her from these greedy family members."

Cher had an ominous reply: "Everyone in Vegas heard Stories."

Earlier this year, Cher also questioned on Twitter why Spears continues to work if she apparently still needed a conservator to look after her finances and career choices.

Spears has been under a conservatorship since 2008 when she suffered a mental breakdown. The court approved agreement allows her father Jaime Spears to control her fortune and other big decisions in her life, such as signing new work contracts. The conservatorship was extended until 2021, despite Spears' attorney telling the court the singer was "strongly opposed" to her father being her sole conservator.

In an interview with the New York Post earlier this month, Jamie Spears called the Free Britney movement a "joke" and denied he is stealing from his daughter.

“All these conspiracy theorists don’t know anything," he told the outlet. "The world don’t have a clue. It’s up to the court of California to decide what’s best for my daughter. It’s no one else’s business.”

The Free Britney movement took a new turn last week when Jamie Lynn Spears, the pop star's younger sister, made a request to be the sole custodian of her sister's assets, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Cher's outspoken tweets about the Free Britney movement have garnered a strong response from fans, some of whom encouraged her to come protest with them outside the courthouse in Los Angeles.

"This is all so sad, Britney has had a bad time, i don't believe she is unable to take care of herself. This drying her for money, pure greed. #FreeBritney," one person wrote.

Another fan suggested Cher try to call Spears. "We all worry about her and want to make sure she's ok. She is so loved," they wrote.

While the tweets were overwhelmingly positive thanking Cher for speaking out, some people noted that Jamie Lynn getting involved could be a positive.

"I wouldn't worry about @jamielynnspears Cher - she's always had her big sister's best interests at heart, as she was there for her at her lowest points!" one fan added.

Cher isn't the only celebrity to speak out about the Free Britney movement. Earlier this month, Lance Bass and Miley Cyrus both spoke out about the situation.

The former NSYNC singer said he has no behind-the-scenes information of what is or isn't going on with Spears, however he said based on his personal relationships with the singer's siblings Brian, 43, and Jamie Lynn, 29, he knows they wouldn't stand for anyone manipulating their sister.

“They would never want to hurt (their) sister and they would never go along with anyone taking advantage of her. They just wouldn’t. I think they would be privy to what’s going on with their parents taking care of her,” he said. “I just think we need to trust the system. We can be skeptical and be conspiracy theorists all day long, but then you have to use common sense. Do we really know and what really makes sense here?”