Is Erin Andrews one of the matchmakers behind the Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift romance?

The longtime Fox Sports reporter opened up on TODAY on Oct. 17 about how she may have played a role in getting the Kansas City Chiefs star tight end and the pop megastar to link up.

“I'm the new Bumble,” Andrews joked to Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie in reference to the dating app.

In August, Andrews and co-host Charissa Thompson made a plea on their “Calm Down” podcast for Swift to try dating their “friend Travis.”

Months later, it appears to have come to fruition, and she gave the whole play by play to Savannah and Hoda.

“Travis had gone to the ‘Eras Tour.’ I guess he wanted to meet her — he made a bracelet with his phone number on it. Cute!” she said. “They didn’t meet up. He made a plea on his podcast that he’d like to meet her. So I saw it, I’m a huge fan of his, (I) work with him.

Andrews, a new mom to baby son Mack, said Kelce had sent him an adorable baby gift “out of the blue.”

“I was just like, ‘Check, check and check,’” she said. Then she and her fellow Fox Sports host, Thompson, put it into the universe for the first time on their podcast.

“If you are looking for a guy, please try our friend Travis, he is fantastic,” Andrews pleaded to Swift on the podcast. “This is one, Taylor, I know we're not the best of friends, we're not even friends, but I consider you one. Take us up on this, go on a date with this guy.”

When rumors emerged that Kelce and Swift were romancing, Andrews and Thompson reposted that clip on Instagram — and Kelce wrote “I owe you big time” in the comments.

Was Erin Andrews the matchmaker behind Travis and Taylor? Seems so! TODAY, Getty Images

When asked by Hoda and Savannah if Kelce put her and Thompson up to asking Swift to go on a date with him on their podcast, she said, “He did not ask me at all.”

“I have left him alone, although I am going to bug him this week because I just want to check in,” Andrews said. “I know him obviously better than her. He looks adorable.”

She gave her take on photos of Kelce and Swift holding hands while out in New York City this past weekend.

“He’s got a glow to him,” she said. “That’s a glow up, girls. He looks fantastic.”

The first Chiefs game Swift was seen attending was a win over the Chicago Bears on Sept. 24 at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium. She’s since been to a Chiefs away game against the New York Jets and another home game against the Denver Broncos.

Andrews said she was stunned when she saw what Swift was wearing in Denver. One of the biggest stars in the world had a red Chiefs jacket on from Andrews’ WEAR brand.

“I sent her a WEAR team apparel jacket and she wore it!” Andrews told Hoda and Savannah. “I just sent it to her — you never know if people will really wear it — and she showed up (with it).”

Andrews said the Chiefs jacket quickly sold out, but it has been restocked for a limited time.

“These Swifties are serious,” she said.