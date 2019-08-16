Dax Shepard is having some fun with the tabloids.

The “Parenthood” actor took to Instagram to share an email from Life & Style magazine asking for comment on claims his marriage to Kristen Bell was in trouble.

“Life & Style is preparing a story for publication on Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard,” the email read.

“Sources tell Life & Style that Kristen and Dax have had problems in their marriage, including Dax’s addiction issues, but that they’re very happy now and are determined to make their marriage work.

“If you have any questions or wish to comment, please do so by 5 p.m. EST tomorrow, Thursday, August 15.”

“DAMNIT! Who in the inner circled leaked?! I want names!” Shepard, 44, joked in the caption. “My ‘addiction issues’ are between me, my sponsor, and the 3-4 folks listening to me speak about it for 4 hours a week on my podcast!!! How dare you!!!

“Now if you will excuse me, I have a marriage to save,” the host of the "Armchair Expert" podcast concluded.

Bell, who has two daughters with Shepard and has been supportive about how he overcame addiction, was equally amused.

“I’m sorry, hun, it was me. I've found that my most dependable friends have always been the sources at Life and Style,” she wrote. “They are always there to listen when I need to vent about your @peakyblindersofficial addiction.”

The "Veronica Mars" star, 39, wasn’t done there, though.

“Honey, I dare u to respond ‘by 5 p.m. tomorrow’ with an email of ALL (eggplant) emojis,” she wrote.

Now, that'd be quite a scoop!