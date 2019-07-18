There's a saying that goes "Never ask a woman her age," but Kristen Bell just cut right to the chase.

The "Good Place" star turns 39 today, and on the eve of her birthday, she asked her two daughters to guess just how old she is.

In an adorable Instagram video, Bell starts by asking Lincoln, 6, and Delta, 4, "How old do you think I'm turning?"

At first, her girls seem a bit uncertain, and quickly ask dad Dax Shephard, "How old is she?" But then they start throwing out some numbers — most of which are totally off the mark.

Delta is the first to offer up an answer, guessing 63, which makes Bell slightly smirk.

"Sixty three. How old do you think I'm turning?" she proceeds to ask her eldest daughter.

After a bit of thinking, Lincoln guesses 89, and Bell laughs before turning to her hubby and asking for his input: "Dad, how old do you think I'm turning?"

The funny guy gets cheeky, replying "I'd say somewhere in the middle of those two guesses, so 71. Is that right?"

One of the couple's daughters suddenly interjects and changes her guess, throwing out the number 12 as a suggestion. But after a quick giggle fest, Bell solves the mystery once and for all and reveals her true age: 39.

The mother of two jokingly captioned the post "My kids are kind. I dont care if they cant do math."

Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager couldn't help but laugh at Bell's adorable video on TODAY with Hoda and Jenna.

"They're so cute!" Jenna said.

Savannah added, "Kids have no idea, they think you're like a million years old."

After all, she found that out firsthand when she asked her own children, Vale and Charley, how old they thought their dad was when he was about to turn 50. Their top two guesses? 16 or maybe 90!

Kids say the darndest things, right?